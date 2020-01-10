Complete Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course Is up for a Massive Discount – Limited Time Offer

Do you want to start a very lucrative career in network administration? If you are wondering where to begin, you have come to the right place. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Complete Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course. The offer will help you get the best Cisco Certification and start a career that will get you big bucks. The offer will expire in a week, so avail it right away and become a Network Administrator right away.

Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course features

From February 2020, the existing CCNA certification will be obsolete. The new certification enables you to take one exam that covers various subjects. This prep course is extremely detailed and will guide you every step of the way. Here are highlights of what the bundle has in store for you:

Access 64 lectures & 30+ hours of content 24/7

Prepare to ace the CCNA 200-301 certification exam

Know & understand newer topics including automation, programmability, SDN, wireless, and security fundamentals

Learn how to configure & manage wired and wireless network connectivity for the new internet connection model

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

Basic computer skills

A basic understanding of networking (this will make it easier but is not required)

One or more years of experience implementing & administering Cisco solutions

Knowledge of basic IP addressing

A good understanding of network fundamentals

