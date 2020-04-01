Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course Can Be Yours For Just $19 If You Avail The Discount Right Away

We have a lot of time on our hands nowadays. We are stuck at home with very little to do. No is the time to do all the things we wanted to do but we never found the time. One of the things that you can do is get new skills and certification or even renew your old certifications. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so avail them right away.

Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course features

The existing CCNA certification became obsolete in February. The new certification allows you to take just one exam that covers a wide range of topics. If you wish to become a network administrator then you need to pass the certification exam.

Access 64 lectures & 30+ hours of content 24/7

Prepare to ace the CCNA 200-301 certification exam

Know & understand newer topics including automation, programmability, SDN, wireless, and security fundamentals

Learn how to configure & manage wired and wireless network connectivity for the new internet connection model

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: 1-Year

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certificate of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

Basic computer skills

A basic understanding of networking (this will make it easier but is not required)

One or more years of experience implementing & administering Cisco solutions

Knowledge of basic IP addressing

A good understanding of network fundamentals

The course has been designed by iCollege and they are known for providing quality courses to students all around the world.

