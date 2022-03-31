Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Will Not Feature the Original Soundtrack, Updated Blog Post Confirms

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will not feature the original soundtrack, unlike what was previously announced.

A blog post shared last month on the Square Enix official website has been recently updated, as discovered by Reddit user Takazura, confirming that it will not be possible to switch between the original and remastered soundtracks. As such, the remaster will feature only the refined soundtrack.

UPDATE: This article originally incorrectly stated that users can switch between the original and remastered soundtracks. Please note that this was in error and only the refined music can be played.

Given how some of the refined tracks we have heard so far differ quite a bit from the original, the fact that Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will not feature the original soundtrack is definitely disappointing. No reason has been provided for this change, but it's likely that it could be due to licensing issues.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on April 7th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.