Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Will Not Feature the Original Soundtrack, Updated Blog Post Confirms
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will not feature the original soundtrack, unlike what was previously announced.
A blog post shared last month on the Square Enix official website has been recently updated, as discovered by Reddit user Takazura, confirming that it will not be possible to switch between the original and remastered soundtracks. As such, the remaster will feature only the refined soundtrack.
UPDATE: This article originally incorrectly stated that users can switch between the original and remastered soundtracks. Please note that this was in error and only the refined music can be played.
Given how some of the refined tracks we have heard so far differ quite a bit from the original, the fact that Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will not feature the original soundtrack is definitely disappointing. No reason has been provided for this change, but it's likely that it could be due to licensing issues.
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on April 7th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Chrono Cross is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds.
With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself. Utilizing an innovative turn-based style battle system, CHRONO CROSS is a unique RPG that follows the protagonist “Serge” as he crosses time on his quest to save himself dying in a parallel universe.
Those who purchase the game will also receive a CHRONO CROSS wallpaper!
New Features in the Remastered Edition
・3D models converted to HD・Refined character illustrations
・Higher-quality background music
・Switch enemy encounters on or off
・Background filter feature
・Battle enhancement features to make combat easier
・Auto-battle function
・Switch between imitation pixel font and HD font
・Change screen resolution
