Chrono Cross Remastered Is in Development for Multiple Platforms – Rumor

Chrono Cross Remastered is currently in development, and it will launch on multiple platforms.

Speaking during the latest episode of the XboxERA Podcast, Shpeshal Nick, who proved to be reliable in the past, revealed that Chrono Cross Remastered is currently in the works as a multiplatform title. Apparently, the yet-to-be-announced remaster is the big PlayStation remake that is going to be announced next month teased by Irish folk singer Éabha McMahon last month.

With the huge GeForce NOW leak revealing a Chrono Cross remaster, and with the leak having been on point so far when it comes to Square Enix games, it's very likely at this point that the game is indeed in the works. Without an official confirmation, however, we have to take everything with a grain of salt.

Chrono Cross was originally released back in 1999 on the original PlayStation. Sequel to the massively popular Chrono Trigger, the game featured a much darker tone, unique combat, and progression system, and a huge number of playable characters.

The sequel to the phenomenal CHRONO TRIGGER, CHRONO CROSS follows the adventures of Serge. Along with the tough-as-nails thief Kid, Serge journeys back and forth through two parallel worlds to uncover the secrets of his past and find the mysterious Frozen Flame. But the dangerous and mysterious Lynx is determined to defeat him. Travel through an alternate reality, meet new characters and get them to join your quest, and fight to save the world in this critically-acclaimed, timeless RPG.

Chrono Cross Remastered has yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.