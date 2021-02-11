Chivalry 2 Stakes Out a June Release Date, Crossplay Closed Beta Kicks Off Next Month

Sharpen your sword and polish that armor, because the medieval multiplayer hack ‘n’ slash, Chivalry 2, has staked out a June release date! Can’t wait to start decapitating? Well, those who pre-order will be able to participate in the game’s crossplay closed beta in March. Before we get to details about that, you can check out a new Chivalry 2 beta trailer, below.

The Surge Developer Deck13 Opens a New Montreal Studio, Next Game Coming in 2022

The Chivalry 2 closed beta will kick off on March 26 and run until March 29. As mentioned, you’ll need to pre-order to get in, although as of right you can only do that on PC (via the Epic Games Store). Console pre-orders will open up at a later date. All those who pre-order will also gain access to the Royal Zweihänder weapon skin.

Of course, there will also be a Chivalry 2 Special Edition, which includes the base game, Agatha Jousting Knight Armor and Royal Broadsword, Mason Jousting Knight Armor, Gold Horseman’s Axe, Roses novelty item, and more. The Special Edition will set you back $50 (the standard edition of Chivalry 2 is $40).

Developed by Canadian studio Torn Banner Studios, Chivalry 2 is the sequel to the 2013’s crowd-funded cult-favorite Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Here are the game’s key features…

Epic Cinematic Experience - Dominate massive 64-player battlefields! Catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of grand Team Objective maps. Ride to war on horseback and claim glory by your blade.

- Dominate massive 64-player battlefields! Catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of grand Team Objective maps. Ride to war on horseback and claim glory by your blade. Become a Knight of Legend - Are ye a heroic warrior, or a blood-soaked murderer? Keep fighting and gurgling out battlecries even when wounded, bleeding out and missing limbs. Enhanced player expression brings thousands of hilarious new voice-lines and deep character customization.

- Are ye a heroic warrior, or a blood-soaked murderer? Keep fighting and gurgling out battlecries even when wounded, bleeding out and missing limbs. Enhanced player expression brings thousands of hilarious new voice-lines and deep character customization. Master The Blade - Unleash your inner beast with weighty, physical and satisfying combat! A revamped, faster and more fluid combat system offers an expanded range of creative choices, allowing players to perfect their playstyle. Immersive sound and effects ensure every blow lands with the sickening thud of steel sinking into bone.

Chivalry 2 marches onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on June 8.