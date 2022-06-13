Chivalry 2 Rides Forth with its “Tenosian Invasion” Expansion and Long-Awaited Steam Release

Today was a big day for fans of bloody Medieval combat, as Chivalry 2 has rolled out Tenosian Invasion, its biggest update yet, and launched on Steam after being an Epic Games Store exclusive for a year. Tenosian Invasion offers up a new faction inspired by various Middle Eastern civilizations, the Tenosians, several maps, and yes, the ability to ride a horse (about time the series all about knights hacking each other to bits got that). Here's a Tenosian Invasion trailer.

Need to know more about what Toronto-based developer Torn Banner Studios has cooked up? You can check out the full patch notes for Chivalry 2 update 2.5.0, and a rundown of the Tenosian Invasion key features, below.

Mounted Combat - The new, fully featured mounted combat system makes players feel like they are fighting atop a thousand-pound beast of war, including the ability to trample your foes, land devastating front or rear horse kicks, unhorse your opponent with a lance and engage in deep melee combat with grounded or mounted opponents. In select Team Objective maps, attacking and defending teams can ‘Join the Calvary’ during key moments, allowing them to spawn alongside teammates on horseback to rally towards an objective.

Tenosian Faction - New maps and scenarios are set in Tenosia. These strange lands to the south have hovered as a looming threat over the kingdom of Agatha. Now, the serpent empire emerges from the shadows, intent on sinking its fangs into the barbarous lands of the north. A wide array of customization additions comes with the introduction of the Tenosian faction, including new visual and audio differences in armor, helmet, weapon skins, and heraldry with brand-new voice over work and more!

New Maps - The new mounted combat system will be featured in the following maps included with the Tenosian Invasion update, with plans to incorporate mounted combat into additional classic Chivalry 2 maps moving forward. The Breach of Baudwyn (Team Objective Map): Tenosians break through a Mason Bulwark with siege equipment, including new explosive Bombards. The Razing of Askandir (Team Objective Map): Masons invade a Tenosian port city, aiming to demolish their lighthouse and burn down their massive library. Desert (Team Deathmatch Map): A battle on the outskirts of Baudwyn in the dark, cold night. The Charge of Wardenglade (Team Deathmatch Map): The classic open field of Wardenglade, now with horses!

New Armory Items - An array of customization options will focus on the new Tenosia faction, including real-world inspired armor sets and helmets such as the Masked Aswaran, as well as shields like the Dipylon and Sparabara.

Steam Exclusives - Steam players can look forward to a set of exclusive armory items for each faction, including the Tenosia Beard Helm, Agatha Lion Helm, and Mason Eagle Helm. Steam players who also own the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare will also receive an exclusive Horned Helmet.

Console Server Browser - The Console Server Browser will launch with the Tenosian Invasion update with plans for cross-platform party functionally to follow at a later date.

Chivalry 2 is available now on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Tenosian Invasion update is also available as of today (June 12).