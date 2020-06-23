Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Reveals a Ton of New Boarders, Pre-Orders Open Now

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will include many legendary skaters, but a lot of new stars have emerged since these games first came out in the late 90s/early 2000s, and so, Activision’s remake will be welcoming some additional names to the skate park. These include Lizzie Armato, Nyjah Huston, and even Tony’s son, Riley Hawk (I suppose we’ll forgive the nepotism). Check some of them out in action, below.

Here’s a rundown of the new faces you’ll see in the game:

- Straight out of Santa Monica, California, this Finnish American dual citizen is a regular-footed park skater who was previously labelled as “Tony Hawk’s protégé.” Armanto, 27, is a barrier breaker in the sport, winning the first ever Skateboard Park X Games Gold Medal in 2013, and appearing as the first female cover athlete on TransWorld SKATEboarding magazine. Leo Baker - Leo Baker is a goofy-footed street skater from Covina, California about 22 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles. An X Games Street Gold Medalist, this 28-year-old is one of the LGBTQ+’s most prominent voices within the skateboarding community.

Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are open now, and those that reserve the game can play the Warehouse demo on August 14.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 rolls onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4.