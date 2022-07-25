Menu
Chinese Smartphone Brand LeBest Unveiles the ‘X14 Pro Max’ That Imitates the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Ali Salman
Jul 25, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Max Copy by LeBest X14 Pro Max

A Chinese smartphone brand by the name of LeBest has unveiled its latest smartphone called X14 Pro Max. The X14 Pro Max features a familiar design that resembles the potential look of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max. LeBest's latest phone blatantly imitates the rumored design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max as well as the current models. Scroll down to read more details on the low-cost X14 Pro Max and what else it has to offer.

LeBest X14 Pro Max Not Only Features The Potential Design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max But Also Comes With a Few Extra Quirks

Android-based smartphones that knockoff Apple's design is not something new. We have previously seen several smartphones that copy the design of the iPhone running an iOS-like skin over Android. If you are unfamiliar, the LeBest X14 Pro Max costs $150. The company even named the smartphone based on Apple's forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In terms of design, the X14 Pro Max features a camera array at the back that looks more or less the same as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. The three lenses are arranged in the form of a triangle and the flash is placed above the right lens. There is also a cutout placed below the same lens to imitate the LiDAR scanner on the iPhone. In terms of looks, the polished stainless steel frame around the device also resembles the iPhone along with a frosted glass back.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Copy by LeBest X14 Pro Max

Other than this, you will also see that the X14 Pro Max features the same color options as the iPhone 13 Pro - Silver, Space Gray, and Sierra Blue. However, the Gold color option is not part of the mix. Furthermore, LeBest's marketing material for the X14 Pro Max uses the same wallpaper that Apple used for the iPhone 13 Pro.

https://cdn.wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/iPhone-14-Pro-Max-X14-Pro-Max.jpg

However, there are some key hardware differences where the LeBest X14 Pro Max outshines the iPhone. It features a small rear display adjacent to the camera array, a 6.5-inch LCD hole-punch display, and support for 40W fast charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side and a 16MP camera. However, the display is limited to 60Hz, unlike the iPhone 13 Pro models.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the LeBest X14 Pro Max? Do you think it mimics the potential design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max? Share your views with us in the comments.

