Chinese Moore Threads MTT S10 GPU Listed on Retail For $112, A 30W Low-Profile Design For Offices

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 6, 2022, 02:00 AM EDT
Chinese graphics card manufacturer Moore Threads has shipped the company's first run of graphics cards, the MTT S10 with MUSA GPU architecture.

Moore Threads MTT S10 GPU arrives at $112, focusing on mild 'digital office' workloads.

The Moore Threads MTT S10 GPU is listed on the Chinese retail site Taobao for ¥800. The source did not provide links to the seller, but the exchange rate for this graphics card is £100, or $112. The start-up company is reported as "well funded," focusing on the domestic GPU marketplace. Moore Threads' primary engineering team was previously with graphics card and tech giant NVIDIA.

Moore Threads MTT S10 is the company's first retail graphics card to reach the market. Previously In March of this year, the company announced two other graphics cards — the MTT S60 and the MTT S2000.

The MTT S60 focuses on the user desktop market, while the latter targets servers. However, we have not heard or seen any of the two cards since their announcement. Some reviewers have had a chance to use the MTT S10, granting users a peek into the underwhelming MUSA graphics architecture from the small company.

Moore Threads' MTT S10 is a discrete GPU, unable to produce a high amount of performance for gaming systems or content creation. The primary focus of the MTT S10 GPU is "digital office" workloads, according to the official website. The MTT S10 graphics card is smaller than other GPUs, offering lower consumption in power. The card supports OpenGL, OpenGL ES, and Vulkan, with acceleration for WebGL. The new MTT S10 offers HDMI 2.1 support for up to 4K 60HZ displays and accelerated software support for AV1, H.264, and H.265 video codecs. The company also states that the graphics card is compatible with most video conferencing applications.

The new MTT S10 uses the 12nm MUSA architecture for complete 2D, 3D, and video codec support. The card has a TDP of 30W with a GPU clock of 1 GHz. The MTT S10 uses LPDDR4 memory and a PCIe 3.0 x8 interface. The GPU board showcases one HDMI 2.1 port and one D-Sub VGA connector. However, the MTT S10 GPU cores, TFLOPS performance, and VRAM is unknown.

The MTT S10 offers fewer GPU cores and VRAM than the company's MTT S60, but that is based on previous information revealed by the manufacturer.

