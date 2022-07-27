Menu
Company

Chinese GPU Supplier Rumored To Get First NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards In Less Than A Month

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 27, 2022
Chinese GPU Supplier Rumored To Get First NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards In Less Than A Month

The first batch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card is expected to ship to Chinese suppliers in less than a month if a rumor from PRO Hi-Tech is to be believed.

First Batch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards To Be Dispatched To Chinese Suppliers In Less Than A Month, Alleges Rumor

The rumor comes from Ilya Korneychuk of PRO-Hi-Tech who recently stated in his YouTube video that the first batch of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards is expected to be dispatched in less than a month. The YouTuber alleges that the information comes from his own Chinese Supplier but this shouldn't mean that the cards are expected to hit retail shelves the same day as the embargo on that may be very different.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 “Ada Lovelace” & AMD Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” Graphics Cards Get Registered at EEC

Our graphics card supplier in China has told us that it will receive the first batch of RTX 4000s in less than a month.

Ilya Korneychuk @ PRO Hi-Tech

Talking to a few AIB partners, we have been told that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are still far from ready with some even lacking basic information, & have yet to finalize the packaging and marketing materials. So a supply of the next-gen graphics cards going out within a month's timeframe seems highly unlikely.

Chinese GPU Supplier Rumored To Get First NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards In Less Than A Month 2
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card render. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

Many prominent leakers have already said that the launch of the next-gen graphics cards has been pushed back to late 2022, now targetting October or even later. A supply in August would be just a bit too early. The first graphics card to launch within the lineup is said to be the GeForce RTX 4090 which will be the flagship for a while till it gets replaced by the RTX 4090 Ti which isn't expected to launch until next year or when NVIDIA sees growing competition in the high-end space from AMD's RDNA 3 lineup which is also expected for launch later this year.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card production timeline. (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card production timeline. (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

Using the production timeframe from Igor's Lab as a guideline, the graphics cards aren't expected to hit mass production until August / September 2022 so it seems highly unlikely that the cards will be available for supply during these months. One can only expect supply to head out around the end of September or Mid of October. With that said, there are multiple reports confirming that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be utilizing the AD102-300-A1 GPU core which is a cut-down config vs the full-die that offers 144 SMs and a total of 18,432 CUDA cores.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are expected to bring a huge uplift in overall GPU performance and the Ada Lovelace architecture will bring with it a slew of new features that we can not wait to talk about when we have them in our own hands for testing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics CardGPUPCB VariantSM Units / CoresMemory / BusMemory Clock / BandwidthTGPPower ConnectorsLaunch
NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40?AD102-450?PG137-SKU0142/ 18176?48 GB / 384-bit24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s~800W2x 16-pinTBD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD102-350?TBD144 / 18432?24 GB / 384-bit24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s~600W1x 16-pinTBD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300?PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384?24 GB / 384-bit21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s~450W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080AD103-300?PG13*/139 SKU36080 / 10240?16 GB / 256-bit21 Gbps / 672 GB/s~420W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070AD104-275?PG141-310 SKU341
56 / 7168?10 GB / 160-bit18 Gbps / 360 GB/s~300W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060AD106-***?TBD>36 / 4608?8 GB / 128-bitTBD~200W1 x 16-pinQ1 2023

News Source: Videocardz

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order