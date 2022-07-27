Chinese GPU Supplier Rumored To Get First NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards In Less Than A Month

The first batch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card is expected to ship to Chinese suppliers in less than a month if a rumor from PRO Hi-Tech is to be believed.
First Batch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards To Be Dispatched To Chinese Suppliers In Less Than A Month, Alleges Rumor
The rumor comes from Ilya Korneychuk of PRO-Hi-Tech who recently stated in his YouTube video that the first batch of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards is expected to be dispatched in less than a month. The YouTuber alleges that the information comes from his own Chinese Supplier but this shouldn't mean that the cards are expected to hit retail shelves the same day as the embargo on that may be very different.
Our graphics card supplier in China has told us that it will receive the first batch of RTX 4000s in less than a month.
Ilya Korneychuk @ PRO Hi-Tech
Наш поставщик видеокарт из Китая сообщил нам, что получит первую партию RTX 4000 менее чем через месяц.https://t.co/DjWdKHCUQq
— Ilya Korneychuk (@iKorneychuk) July 26, 2022
Talking to a few AIB partners, we have been told that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are still far from ready with some even lacking basic information, & have yet to finalize the packaging and marketing materials. So a supply of the next-gen graphics cards going out within a month's timeframe seems highly unlikely.
Many prominent leakers have already said that the launch of the next-gen graphics cards has been pushed back to late 2022, now targetting October or even later. A supply in August would be just a bit too early. The first graphics card to launch within the lineup is said to be the GeForce RTX 4090 which will be the flagship for a while till it gets replaced by the RTX 4090 Ti which isn't expected to launch until next year or when NVIDIA sees growing competition in the high-end space from AMD's RDNA 3 lineup which is also expected for launch later this year.
Using the production timeframe from Igor's Lab as a guideline, the graphics cards aren't expected to hit mass production until August / September 2022 so it seems highly unlikely that the cards will be available for supply during these months. One can only expect supply to head out around the end of September or Mid of October. With that said, there are multiple reports confirming that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be utilizing the AD102-300-A1 GPU core which is a cut-down config vs the full-die that offers 144 SMs and a total of 18,432 CUDA cores.
RTX 4090 GPU
AD102-300-A1
— Uniko's Hardware (@unikoshardware) July 27, 2022
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are expected to bring a huge uplift in overall GPU performance and the Ada Lovelace architecture will bring with it a slew of new features that we can not wait to talk about when we have them in our own hands for testing.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):
|Graphics Card
|GPU
|PCB Variant
|SM Units / Cores
|Memory / Bus
|Memory Clock / Bandwidth
|TGP
|Power Connectors
|Launch
|NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40?
|AD102-450?
|PG137-SKU0
|142/ 18176?
|48 GB / 384-bit
|24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s
|~800W
|2x 16-pin
|TBD
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102-350?
|TBD
|144 / 18432?
|24 GB / 384-bit
|24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s
|~600W
|1x 16-pin
|TBD
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102-300?
|PG137/139 SKU330
|128 / 16384?
|24 GB / 384-bit
|21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s
|~450W
|1x 16-pin
|Q4 2022
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103-300?
|PG13*/139 SKU360
|80 / 10240?
|16 GB / 256-bit
|21 Gbps / 672 GB/s
|~420W
|1x 16-pin
|Q4 2022
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104-275?
|PG141-310 SKU341
|56 / 7168?
|10 GB / 160-bit
|18 Gbps / 360 GB/s
|~300W
|1x 16-pin
|Q4 2022
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
|AD106-***?
|TBD
|>36 / 4608?
|8 GB / 128-bit
|TBD
|~200W
|1 x 16-pin
|Q1 2023
News Source: Videocardz
Comments