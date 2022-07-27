Chinese GPU Supplier Rumored To Get First NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards In Less Than A Month

The first batch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card is expected to ship to Chinese suppliers in less than a month if a rumor from PRO Hi-Tech is to be believed.

The rumor comes from Ilya Korneychuk of PRO-Hi-Tech who recently stated in his YouTube video that the first batch of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards is expected to be dispatched in less than a month. The YouTuber alleges that the information comes from his own Chinese Supplier but this shouldn't mean that the cards are expected to hit retail shelves the same day as the embargo on that may be very different.

Our graphics card supplier in China has told us that it will receive the first batch of RTX 4000s in less than a month. Ilya Korneychuk @ PRO Hi-Tech

Talking to a few AIB partners, we have been told that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are still far from ready with some even lacking basic information, & have yet to finalize the packaging and marketing materials. So a supply of the next-gen graphics cards going out within a month's timeframe seems highly unlikely.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card render. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

Many prominent leakers have already said that the launch of the next-gen graphics cards has been pushed back to late 2022, now targetting October or even later. A supply in August would be just a bit too early. The first graphics card to launch within the lineup is said to be the GeForce RTX 4090 which will be the flagship for a while till it gets replaced by the RTX 4090 Ti which isn't expected to launch until next year or when NVIDIA sees growing competition in the high-end space from AMD's RDNA 3 lineup which is also expected for launch later this year.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card production timeline. (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

Using the production timeframe from Igor's Lab as a guideline, the graphics cards aren't expected to hit mass production until August / September 2022 so it seems highly unlikely that the cards will be available for supply during these months. One can only expect supply to head out around the end of September or Mid of October. With that said, there are multiple reports confirming that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be utilizing the AD102-300-A1 GPU core which is a cut-down config vs the full-die that offers 144 SMs and a total of 18,432 CUDA cores.

RTX 4090 GPU

AD102-300-A1 — Uniko's Hardware (@unikoshardware) July 27, 2022

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are expected to bring a huge uplift in overall GPU performance and the Ada Lovelace architecture will bring with it a slew of new features that we can not wait to talk about when we have them in our own hands for testing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TGP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? PG137-SKU0 142/ 18176? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300? PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384? 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s ~450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300? PG13*/139 SKU360 80 / 10240? 16 GB / 256-bit 21 Gbps / 672 GB/s ~420W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-275? PG141-310 SKU341

56 / 7168? 10 GB / 160-bit 18 Gbps / 360 GB/s ~300W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-***? TBD >36 / 4608? 8 GB / 128-bit TBD ~200W 1 x 16-pin Q1 2023

