China’s First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU To Launch In 2025 By Shanghai Chipmaker, Muxi

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 18, 2022, 06:36 AM EDT
China's First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU To Launch In 2025 By Shanghai Chipmaker, Muxi 1

China's GPU market is heating up with several domestic chipmakers either developing or offering their products in offices, and industrial applications & for mainstream client computing needs. But the market is wide open for a true gaming GPU and it looks like Shanghai-based chipmaker, Muxi, has taken the task to launch China's first GPU dedicated to gaming by 2025.

China Gears Up For Its Domestic Gaming-GPU Revolution By 2025, Muxi's First 7nm Chip Already Taped Out

Muxi, (Muxi Integrated Circuit Shanghai Co Ltd), a chipmaker hailing from Shanghai, China, was incorporated back in 2020 and has been offering high-performance AI and general-purpose chips to the China domestic market. While China is slowly narrowing the gap between Intel and AMD within the CPU segment, there's still a wide gap in GPU performance.

NVIDIA and AMD are accelerating at an exponential rate each generation and so far, we have seen attempts from Chinese domestic GPU makers ending up not so fruitful. While there is some hope for Chinese GPUs in the general-purpose computing and HPC segment with the unveiling of the Birentech BR100 GPU, the client side sits years behind in performance with the best graphics cards only offering GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti level of horsepower.

Muxi says that they are aware of this. While the company taped out its first heterogeneous GPU in January that makes use of a 7nm process node too but that was aimed at AI inferencing with target markets being AI, autonomous driving, industrial and manufacturing automation, smart cities, edge computing, and natural language processing. They also have a second flagship GPU in R&D that will be mass-produced around 2024. However, both of these GPUs are once again dedicated to AI. Also, most of the domestic Chinese GPUs aimed at clients aren't entirely built for gaming purposes but are dedicated towards other segments with gaming being an add-on and they lack the horsepower to deliver a smooth experience as seen here.

China's First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU To Launch In 2025 By Shanghai Chipmaker, Muxi 2
Image source: Jason R. Wilson. Assets from Innosilicon and Canva.

That's where Muxi's next-generation gaming GPU comes in. The company has a new GPU coming out in 2025 which will be launching in 2025 and will be fully dedicated to gaming. The GPU is going to feature all the essential graphics rendering techniques and will support modern APIs.

This will be direct competition to the Fantasy One and Fantasy Two chips from Innosilicon that are already shipping to Chinese customers. The Muxi gaming GPU will be backed by proper software optimization, support & drivers when it launches.

Meanwhile, Innosilicon is working on its third Fantasy chip which will feature support for real-time ray tracing while Zhaoxin plans to enter the integrated GPU market with a bang and compete against AMD APUs with its next-gen offerings. Having a dedicated gaming GPU in the entry-level and mainstream segments could end up being a major blow to NVIDIA & AMD in the Chinese GPU segment as it makes up a large user base.

News Source: MyDrivers

