China-Based Display Maker BOE Will Supply OLED LTPO Panels for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Apple plans quite ahead when it comes to its products and it arranges all the necessary supply chain sources beforehand. While the iPhone 14 series is expected to launch later this year, we are now hearing that a China-based display make will supply Apple will OLED LTPO panels for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Take note that only the high-end models of the iPhone 15 series will feature an OLED LTPO display made by the Chinese manufacturer BOE. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Use OLED LTPO Displays Made By China-Based Manufacturer BOE

According to a new report from The Elec, Chinese display maker BOE will supply Apple will OLED LTPO panels for high-end iPhone 15 Pro models. Earlier this year, BOE became part of Apple's suppliers for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 model after an unsuccessful attempt in 2020. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max displays are made by Samsung because it uses advanced technology.

The new report coins that BOE is planning to expand its capacity to make OLED LTPO displays. The displays will house the variable refresh rate option of up to 120Hz. The manufacturer will be ready by the time Apple will announce the iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023. This year, Apple will keep BOE for its lower-end iPhone 14 models instead of the 'Pro' models. The iPhone 14 Pro models will be using LTPO displays from Samsung and LG.

Apple is planning to ditch the notch with the launch of the iPhone 14 models, Apple is stuck with a notch since its debut with the iPhone X. We have previously heard that the iPhone 14 models will use a pill-shaped cutout alongside a hole-punch display. Moreover, the Face ID components will be part of the mix and not hidden under the display. In addition, in-display Touch ID is also rumored to be ditched in the next iPhone 14 model.

