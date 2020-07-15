Chieftec Introduces The CM-25B-OP: A New PC Case in its CLASSIC Series

Chieftec is a company that is a well-known brand and offers a reliable PC chassis and power supplies. The CM-25B-OP PC case offers not only a large amount of expandability but also has been built to provide a professional appearance. Chieftec's new PC case fits into Chieftec's CLASSIC PC case series.

Chieftec introduces the CM-25B-OP PC case to its Classic PC case series

The CM-25B-OP PC case is created using high-quality 0.7 mm thick SECC steel. This case is incredibly sturdy and is perfect for high-end systems since the higher-end components are usually correlated to the component weighting more. The front of this case features four 5.25" bays and a single 3.5" external drive bays. The front IO offers two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an audio input port, and a Microphone input port.

Jonsbo Releases the Jonsbo V8: A Small Form-Factor PC Case Which Offers A Fantastic Design!

This case features a total of seven different PCI slots on the back of the case, and this case also mounts the power supply above the motherboard. This is a common practice in more professional PC cases.

For compatibility, This case features support for MiniITX, mATX, and ATX motherboards alongside this broad motherboard compatibility, this case offers support for a CPU cooler maximum height of up to 165 mm. The CM-25-OP also features a removable hard drive cage; with the hard drive cage installed, the maximum GPU length of this case is 280 mm, while without the hard drive cage, the maximum GPU length of this case increases to 400 mm.

The CM-25B-OP case offers a total of four different storage mounting locations, three 3.5" drive bay locations, and a single 2.5" drive bay. This provides the ability to have a higher system with a large amount of storage capacity.

For cooling, This case has two sides that can mount cooling fans. The front side of the case fan can install either one 90 mm or one 120 mm fan while the rear of the case can mount one 80 mm or 90 mm or 120 mm fan.

The CM-25B-OP PC case is designed with tool-free assembly, and this series is perfect for all PC builders who appreciate true quality with a timeless design.