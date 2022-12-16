TeamGroup Intros T-Create Expert & Classic DDR5 Memory For Desktops & Laptops

TEAMGROUP offers three new creator series DDR5 memory options for users needing to create on the go or at home. The T-CREATE EXPERT, T-CREAT CLASSIC desktop and laptop DDR5 memory options offer several frequency configurations (starting at 5200 up to 6400 MHz) with capacities of 32 GB per memory module.

TEAMGROUP T-CREATE DDR5 memory is an ideal solution for content creators at home or away

TEAMGROUP ensures that content creators working in 4K and 8K resolution environments for video editing or creating advanced 3D illustrations can do so quickly and multitask simultaneously without any hindrance.

The newest T-CREATE DDR5 memory series will be a premium memory option for users, ranging from $149.99 to $499.99, depending on the model and configuration. Currently, they are available in dual 16 GB memory kits and dual 32 GB memory kits and are available through retailer Amazon starting in February 2023.

T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5

The T-Create Expert DDR5 memory delivers superfast frequency levels (between 6000 MHz to 6400 MHz). The new Expert series will suit users who design 3D renders and edit in high-resolution settings (between 4K to 8K). The performance and stability of the memory kits are matched with low latency specifications needed by the demands of content creators needing the strength for high-processing solutions.

T-CREATE CLASSIC Desktop and Laptop Series

The T-Create Classic series for desktop PCs and laptops produce frequencies of 5600 to 6000 MHz for the desktop and 5200 to 5600 MHz for notebooks and mini PCs. TEAMGROUP wants users not to feel slowed down by waiting for video and image files to transfer. The new memory will allow creators to work on high-level designs remotely, especially in our hybrid workplaces.

The TEAMGROUP T-Create Expert and Classic series DDR5 desktop memory are covered in a single-piece porous anodized aluminum alloy plate for adequate cooling and thermal silicone to reduce temperatures quickly.

The new DDR5 modules are fashioned with a ten-layer board, specifically selected ICs of the highest quality, and a specially-designed high-temperature resistant capacitor. The mobile Classic DDR5 memory is surrounded by ultra-thin graphene-metal composite to allow heat transfer in the minor areas found on most laptop and mini PC configurations.

Users wanting to learn more about TEAMGROUP's T-CREATE DDR5 Memory for content creators can find information about the Expert series and Classic desktop and mobile series on the company's website.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS MSRP (USD) EXPECTED RELEASE T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory 6,400MHz 2x32GB 499.99 Early February, 2023 2x16GB 249.99 6,000MHz 2x32GB 399.99 2x16GB 199.99 T-CREATE CLASSIC DDR5 Desktop Memory 6,000MHz 2x32GB 399.99 2x16GB 199.99 5,600MHz 2x32GB 359.99 2x16GB 179.99 T-CREATE CLASSIC DDR5 Laptop Memory 5,600MHz 2x32GB 359.99 2x16GB 179.99 5,200MHz 2x32GB 319.99 2x16GB 159.99

News Sources: T-CREATE Expert DDR5 memory, T-CREATE Classic DDR5 memory