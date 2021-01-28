Chieftec Introduces the CL-02B-OP: A Unique mATX Cube Case

Chieftec has introduced the CL-02B-OP mATX Cube chassis, which features an all-black design and an innovative opening mechanism allowing for a significantly easier time installing nearly any PC components. This compact design also ensures that users can easily hide away the PC below or near their desk. The chassis' compatibility offers a wide array of compatibility for long graphics cards, CPU cooler, and ATX Power supplies. The CL-02B-OP mATX Cube chassis is stated to become available in February but has yet to release a price for this unique Cube PC chassis.

The CL-02B-OP mATX Cube PC case features a mesh front panel and a unique way to open the case to access the internal components

The CL-02B-OP mATX Cube PC chassis features an all-black design allowing this case to fit into nearly any PC setup or home office. This mATX PC chase feature is part of Chieftec's mesh series, which allows for a higher rate of airflow through the chassis. This chassis's unique way to allow internal access is perfect for builders that commonly swap out components or install new components.

The CL-02B-OP mATX Cube PC chassis is extremely flexible in terms of hardware compatibility. This is showcased in the maximum supported power supply length is 160 mm; this case can also support a CPU cooler height of up to 160 mm and support a maximum graphics card length of 320 mm. This widespread compatibility ensures that even the most powerful computer should be able to fit inside this PC chassis.

The front of this case features two 3.5 mm jacks for a microphone and headset and two USB 3.0 ports. Interestingly enough, This case can support both a 5.25" optical drive and a 3.5" optical drive, and this is interesting because support for a 5.25" optical drive is rarely seen in desktop PC cases. For storage, this case can support two 3.5" drives and up to three 2.5" SSDs allowing for a large number of storage options to be installed in this case.

Chieftec has yet to announce the CL-02B-OP mATX Cube PC chassis price but has stated that this case is expected to be available in February 2021.