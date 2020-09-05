Chieftec Announces the GS-01B-OP Mid-Tower PC case

Chieftec has announced the GS-01B-OP PC case that offers a unique design and a front mesh panel, which allows for sufficient airflow throughout the PC case. The GS-01B-OP PC case is significantly different from its predecessor, the CM-25B-OP. The CM-25B-OP PC case features a much more business design while the GS-01B-OP PC case features an aesthetic design that gamers will enjoy with the RGB fans being shown though the mesh front panel.

Chieftec announced the GS-01B-OP PC case, or Hunter ATX, gaming PC case features a unique design and includes a total of four RGB fans

The GS-01B-OP PC case, also called the Hunter ATX gaming case combines RGB lights aesthetic design along with allowing for broad compatibility for high-end components. This case offers support for a graphics card length of up to 320 mm, and this means that even the largest graphics card will fit inside this case with ease.

For CPU Coolers, this PC case features support for a CPU cooler that has a height of up to 170 mm. This shows that the even larger CPU coolers can easily fit inside the case. This case also offers support for an ATX PSU, which can feature a length of up to 180 mm.

For storage, this offers support for two 2.5" drives as well as two additional 3.5" drives. This means that while this case provides a fair amount of support for storage, if PC builders are looking to build a NAS, then they may want to look elsewhere.



























For cooling, this case has a total of four RGB fans installed, three fans being mounted to the front of the case, and a single fan mounted to the rear of the case to act as an exhaust. If PC builders need to add more fans to this system, This PC case offers support for up to two fans to be installed above the rest of the PC components.

model GS-01B-OP EAN Code 0753263077226 colour black material 0.5mm SPCC and tempered glass side panel M / B support Mini ITX, mATX, ATX Dimensions (DxWxH) 408mm x 210mm x 464mm Weight (net / gross) 5.0 kg / 5.9 kg External drive bays - Internal drive bays 2x 2.5 "and 2x 3.5" power adapter ATX PSU (optional, ~ 180mm) Front connections 2x USB3.0 (USB3.1 Gen 1), 1x USB2.0, audio-out (AZALIA / HD-Audio), mic-in, RGB brightness button, RGB mode button scope of delivery Screw set, operating instructions, A-RGB Control Hub (DF-501-V2),

1x + 5V A-RGB M / B Sync cable, 1x + 12V 4PIN PWM cable, magnetic dust filter on top

Front: 3x 120mm Rainbow A-RGB fans (pre-installed )

Rear: 1x 120mm Rainbow A-RGB fan (pre-installed) PCI slots 7th Fan (optional) Front: 3x 120mm fans or 2x 140mm fans or up to 280mm radiators

Above: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mm fans

Rear: 1x 120mm fans CPU cooler height (max.) 170mm VGA card length (max.) 320mm Warranty: 24 Months

The GS-01B-OP PC case features two USB 3.0 ports, and dual Audio input and output ports. The front of this case also features RGB brightness buttons and an RGB mode button.

The design of this case, while unique by having a single strip of the front panel shows the RGB fans below, and the side panel is tempered glass makes this case perfect for a PC gaming system.