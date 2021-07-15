Check Out the List of Changes Apple Brought With iOS 15 Beta 3

Apple saw fit to release the third developer beta of its forthcoming iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 operating systems. If you are running the latest beta, you will see that the company has added a plethora of new forward-facing additions in terms of design and features. However, if you have not kept a tab of what is coming with every beta, we have compiled a list of changes present in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 3.

New iOS 15 Beta 3 Changes That You Should Know About

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 brought a bevy of changes to the platform which includes the new SharePlay feature. While Universal Control is absent on the latest beta, it does bring a boatload of new fixes and features. If you are interested in checking out the new changes, we have compiled a list that you can read below.

New Splash Screen for the App Store that highlights in-app events, App Store widgets, and Safari extensions for iOS.

New interface for a descriptive look at the notification summaries.

A new "+" button has been added to the Find My app for sharing location, adding AirTags, or an item.

New "Transfer or Rest iPhone" options in Settings.

The new screen that displays "Focus Status" in the Focus menu.

Redesigned Music Home screen widgets when a song is playing or paused. Widget color is also auto-matched to the album art.

iOS 15 beta 3 changes also include changes to the navigation bar in Safari on iPhone.

Tap and hold the address bar in Safari to find the "Reload" option.

New Background Sounds actions in Shortcuts.

The "Text from Camera" option is transformed into an icon.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will now allow you to install Software Updates even if you have low storage space.

There you have it, folks. These are all the major additions coming with the iOS 15 beta 3. The new beta was released yesterday, so be sure to check that out if you have not already. There is a boatload of other tiny tidbits that you will find when surfing the operating system. We will let you guys know as soon as something new is discovered. Share your views regarding iOS 15 beta 3 changes in the comments.