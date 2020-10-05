CharbyEdge Pro Universal Cable Is a 6-in-1 Solution To Your Charging Problems – Avail Discount Now

The world now has made us completely dependent on devices. We can no longer survive without our smartphones, tablets, laptops, power banks etc. Carrying around devices is hard but carrying around multiple chargers is even more of a problem. Has it ever happened to you that you forgot to pack one essential charger? If yes, then you know what a pain it can be. Wccftech has a solution for you and we are offering a limited time discount offer on the CharbyEdge Pro Universal Cable. It is a 6-in-1 cable and it is a solution to all your charging problems.

CharbyEdge Pro Universal Cable Features

This cable is perfect for your Macbook Pro/Air, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and more. It is a universal solution and offers fast charging. It is durable and you can carry it anywhere without any fear of damaging it. Here are highlights of what the CharbyEdge Pro Universal Cable has in store for you:

6 connectors in 1. Charge any Apple, USB-C, Android devices with any USB-A & USB-C ports

EDC. Use only 1 cable to fast charge every different device while traveling

EDC. Use only 1 cable to fast charge every different device while traveling Detachable adapters. Transform the cable to your need instantly

100W speed. Fastest speed for Macbooks, laptops, smartphones, & other USB electronics

Incredibly durable. Lab-tested to withstands 30,000+ bends

6.5ft long. Charge comfortably even when the outlet is far away

Specs

Color: black

Materials: PP, TPE, copper

Length: 6.5ft

Power: 100W

Connector: Lightning, Type-C, Micro USB

Power Delivery (PD 3.0)

Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+/4/3/2

Fast charging & data sync

Strain protection

Easy-lock, detachable adapters

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

The cable is especially suitable for people who travel a lot, for professionals and students. The 6.5ft length offers great flexibility to users and you don’t have to worry about switch boards being far from you anymore. Are you ready to invest in this amazing charging solution? Happy Shopping!

Original Price CharbyEdge Cable:

1-Pack: $30 I 2-Pack: $60

Wccftech Discount Price CharbyEdge Cable:

1-Pack: $24.99 I 2-Pack: $44.99