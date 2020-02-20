Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now
The bundle contains 4 courses and they will help you every step of the way.
Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle features
Each course has something unique to offer and you will never regret investing your time developing these skills. The courses have been designed by experts with years of experience so you are in safe hands. Here are highlights of what the Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle has in store for you:
Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10 - Learn Windows 10 Support, Configuration & Security + Become an Expert Windows Desktop Administrator
- Access 3.36 hours of content 24/7
- Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MD-100 exam
- Configure updates, devices, drivers & storage for Windows
- Troubleshoot Windows & application installations
- Troubleshoot hardware & driver issues
Microsoft MD-101: Managing Modern Desktops - Examine What It Takes to Incorporate Microsoft Into Your Organization
- Access 6.32 hours of content 24/7
- Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MD-101 exam
- Develop an Operating System deployment & upgrade strategy
- Understand which scenarios on-premise & cloud-based solutions can be used for
- Deploy & migrate desktops to Windows 10
Microsoft MS-100: Microsoft 365 Identity & Services - Learn About the Design & Implementation of Microsoft 365 Services, Preparing for the MS-100 Exam
- Access 5.6 hours of content 24/7
- Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MS-100 exam
- Design, configure & manage your Microsoft 365 tenant
- Understand Office 365 product functionality
- Manage Office 365 ProPlus deployments
Microsoft MS-101: Microsoft 365 Mobility & Security - Perform Microsoft 365 Tenant Management Tasks for an Enterprise
- Access 9.75 hours of content 24/7
- Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MS-101 exam
- Evaluate, plan, migrate, deploy & managing M365 services
- Perform M365 tenant management tasks for an enterprise
Original Price Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle: $980
Wccftech Discount Price Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle: $29.99