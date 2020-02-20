Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now

Having multiple skills on your resume always pays off. So, invest in whatever opportunity comes your way and build you skillset. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle. The offer will expire in just a few hours, so avail the offer right away. The bundle contains 4 courses and they will help you every step of the way.

Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle features

Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10 - Learn Windows 10 Support, Configuration & Security + Become an Expert Windows Desktop Administrator

Access 3.36 hours of content 24/7

Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MD-100 exam

Configure updates, devices, drivers & storage for Windows

Troubleshoot Windows & application installations

Troubleshoot hardware & driver issues

Microsoft MD-101: Managing Modern Desktops - Examine What It Takes to Incorporate Microsoft Into Your Organization

Access 6.32 hours of content 24/7

Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MD-101 exam

Develop an Operating System deployment & upgrade strategy

Understand which scenarios on-premise & cloud-based solutions can be used for

Deploy & migrate desktops to Windows 10

Microsoft MS-100: Microsoft 365 Identity & Services - Learn About the Design & Implementation of Microsoft 365 Services, Preparing for the MS-100 Exam

Access 5.6 hours of content 24/7

Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MS-100 exam

Design, configure & manage your Microsoft 365 tenant

Understand Office 365 product functionality

Manage Office 365 ProPlus deployments

Microsoft MS-101: Microsoft 365 Mobility & Security - Perform Microsoft 365 Tenant Management Tasks for an Enterprise

Access 9.75 hours of content 24/7

Familiarize yourself w/ the concepts of the Microsoft MS-101 exam

Evaluate, plan, migrate, deploy & managing M365 services

Perform M365 tenant management tasks for an enterprise

