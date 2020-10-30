CDP CEO Apologizes For Saying Cyberpunk 2077 Crunch is Not Bad

Following the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 latest delay, CD Projekt hosted a conference call to provide more details on the situation. CEO Adam Kiciński also commented on crunching, saying that the majority of the team is not crunching, and that crunch is not that bad. The CEO, however, has now apologized for the statement.

In a new letter sent to employees, as reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Adam Kiciński apologized for his statement, saying that he only realized later the extent of his words.

I had not wanted to comment on crunch, yet I still did, and I did it in a demeaning and harmful way. Truth be told, it's only now, when the stress connected with the delay decision and the call itself is lifting, that I'm fulling realizing the extent of my words.

Here's CD Projekt Red co-CEO Adam Kiciński talking to investors about crunch yesterday (left) and him apologizing to his employees for those comments today in an email obtained by Bloomberg News (right). Quite a turnaround pic.twitter.com/YaYNtPDphY — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 29, 2020

During the aforementioned conference call, it has also been suggested that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to continue working on the current-gen versions of the game, as the game is ready on PC and runs well on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It has also been highlighted how a strong initial reaction always works in favor of more sales, a concept that definitely weighted on making the decision to delay the game once again.

"The decision was not easy but we know there is just one release and the first impression is crucial" so in the long-run the decision is beneficial. "Better initial reaction to the game always works in favor of more sales. That is why we are delaying, we don't have to but having this extra time gives us more certainty that everything will be in the game when we release."

Cyberpunk 2077 now launches on December 10th instead of November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia in all regions.