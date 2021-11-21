Caviar’s Latest $9,150 iPhone 13 Pro Max Comes With a Real T-Rex Tooth Attached on the Back

Apple's new iPhone 13 series is quite remarkable when it comes to performance and battery life. Moreover, the company has incorporated a better set of cameras for photography while also enhancing its videography capabilities. On the outside, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are fairly similar to last year's iPhones. With all the included improvements, Apple saw fit to keep the prices the same as last year. If you have some money to spare and want to buy an expensive iPhone with a pinch of history, Caviar has something new in store for you. Caviar has introduced the new iPhone 13 Pro Max that comes embedded with a T-Rex tooth on the back.

iPhone 13 Pro Max With a Fragment of T-Rex Tooth is Caviar's Latest Modification That Will Cost You $9,150

As we have mentioned earlier, Caviar has thrown a bit of history into the design mix and by history, we go back to the age of the dinosaurs. It is true, the new iPhone 13 Pro Max from Caviar is priced at a whopping $9,150 that features a real T-Rex tooth on the back. Now, if you want a special iPhone, it cannot get any more unique than having a real T-Rex tooth from the Late Cretaceous period which is around 80 years old.

Check out the description of the iPhone:

Unique iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone is adorned with a 3D image of a dinosaur head that strikes fear into the hearts of your competitors with a gaze of its yellow eye, made of pure amber. The predatory grin of a monster is not just an element of decor, but also an element of exclusivity and uniqueness, because one of the teeth of a tyrannosaurus is real! It contains an insert from a fragment of a real Tyrannosaurus tooth, 80 million years old.

Caviar's new iPhone 13 Pro Max features 1TB of storage and it is limited to just seven pieces. The new iPhone 13 Pro Max from Caviar with a T-Rex tooth is part of the company's Tera series. The Tera series includes Monsterphone that comes with a titanium panel along with a Teradiamond option with 1,024 diamonds on the back of the phone. You should also check out Caviar's iPhone 12 modification with a piece of Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck in the Apple logo.

As mentioned earlier, Caviar's new iPhone 13 Pro with a T-Rex tooth is available at $8,160 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost $9,150. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the subject? Would you be willing to spend more than $9,000 for an iPhone with a piece of natural history? Let us know in the comments.