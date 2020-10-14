Apple introduced its new iPhone 12 series last night, with some expected upgrades and a few little surprises. Considering iPhones rarely get massive visual changes, accessories for iPhones have always been an important part of the whole new-phone game. While some are yet to introduce their accessories for the new Apple iPhone 12 series, Casetify has already put up some new cases on its site ready for purchase.

The lineup includes super slim cases, engineered in shock-absorbing QiTech material, for up to 9.8-ft drop protection and top-of-the-line coverage. "With tons of new colorways, matte and glossy finishes, and more options to personalize - the new collection truly delivers on Protection with Personality," Casetify said while introducing its improved cases.

"We're excited to unveil brand new features and materials, including our updated Impact Case collection made with 50% recycled PC materials by weight, and our new antimicrobial coating (called DEFENSiFY™), available only for the new iPhone 12 series."

Apparently, DEFENSiFY is an antimicrobial coating that can destroy 99% of bacteria and germs from the phone's surface.

Casetify cases are now live for all the 4 new models introduced by Apple last night. While all the classic cases like mirror, neon, and customizables cases offered by Casetify are available for the new products, the company is also introducing some iPhone 12 exclusives, including Impact Case 2020, Ultra Impact Case, and Leather Case.

The case maker is also launching its RECASETiFY program this month, which invites customers to send any pre-owned iPhone and AirPods cases to the brand's recycling center. These products will be recycled, reused, upcycled, or safely disposed of through TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box program. In return, customers will receive 15% off their next purchase.

Some cases currently live for the new iPhone 12 series:

With the purchase, you can also add a screen protector for $25 (instead of $35). For the complete list of thousands of Casetify cases that aim to match your unique style, head over to the case maker to choose what best fits your own style.