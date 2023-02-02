Carl Pei Uses a Really Old Meme to Take a Shot at the Galaxy S23

The Galaxy S23 series looks solid from every angle. Instead of reinventing the wheel, Samsung decided to work on what's more important--the internals of the phone, and that is the reason why the Galaxy S23 devices look so much similar to the predecessor.

And while a lot of us didn't think much about it, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has different thoughts. He started by posting a poll on Twitter asking the users what they think about the new Galaxy S23 phones, and the two options were "Exciting" and "Boring." Pretty harmless, right?

Carl Pei is not wrong about Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra looking similar but what is the point he's making?

You can look at the tweet below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is... — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 2, 2023

He then proceeded to share the same shirt meme, which, well, was a bit out of taste.

Sure, you can expect Samsung to shoot back, considering the company's history, but they just decided it would be best if they said nothing about Pei's views on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In all honesty, he's not wrong. The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like the new phone, but we have to understand that Samsung decided to make an already excellent design into something that is even better all around. I have been using the S22 Ultra since its release date, and not once did I feel that the design is inadequate.

Looks aside, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a lot different than the S22 Ultra, with a lot of powerful internals including the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a new camera, and more. However, the upgrade might not be worth it for those who are already on last year's flagship because it is still going to get all the updates, and well, the same level of support.

Do you agree with what Carl Pei thinks about the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Let us know your thoughts on the new phones below.