Capcom TGS 2022 Online Plans Involve New Street Fighter 6 Trailer; RE Village Gold Edition; New Look at Battle Network Collection; and More

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is just around the corner, and Capcom has already made its plans for the content that will be shown during its time in the spotlight. This content will be showcased from September 15 at 23:00 JST (15:00 BST/16:00 CEST/07:00 PDT). Now, we have additional details about the upcoming online program, including a closer look at the upcoming lineup. So, let's dive in.

The biggest highlight of the online event lineup for Capcom's Online Program involves a new trailer for Street Fighter 6. According to the lineup, Street Fighter 6 will have a new trailer which will also let players find out about the characters featured in the game as well as the new World Tour and Battle Hub modes.

Speaking of Street Fighter 6. Capcom will also let players get a taste of the Fighting Grounds and World Tour modes with a real-time gameplay demo alongside an introduction to the vision and visuals of the world of Street Fighter 6. The special program dedicated to it will begin on September 16 at 24:00 JST (16:00 BST/17:00 CEST/08:00 PDT) and is estimated to run for 50 minutes.

We're also bound to receive an update on Exoprimal, the multiplayer dinosaur game focused on PvPvE fights in which players face off against a horde of dinos while competing against each other to complete objectives while mowing down the reptilian horde. The TGS 2022 event by Capcom will bring updates on characters, Exosuits, dinosaurs, and more.

Moving onto the Monster Hunter side of things, Capcom's Online Program for TGS 2022 will also showcase the upcoming content for the second title update for Monster Hunter RIse: Sunbreak. Additionally, we'll also see more information about the upcoming Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and its contents.

Finally, Capcom will also dedicate a segment to Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. In it, we'll have a peek at the upcoming compilation's information and a review of the additional features planned for when the game releases in 2023. Tokyo Game Show 2022 will take place on September 15 and go through to September 18.