Capcom Teaser Website Hints at New Reveal Happening This Week

Capcom is apparently revealing something new later this week, according to a new website that has been launched today by the Japanese publisher.

The teaser website, which can be reached here, features a countdown that will end in 6 days and 19 hours at the time of writing. Interestingly enough, the countdown seems to coincide with this year's Capcom Pro Tour Season Final event, so there's a very good chance that this new reveal will be related to the Street Fighter series.

A new Street Fighter reveal may not be the only thing Capcom has in store for this week. The Resident Evil Portal official Twitter profile is also teasing something for tomorrow, February 15th, at 4 PM JST. Resident Evil 4 remake is apparently getting announced soon, so this could be related to the highly-anticipated remake.

Oh, there's something suspicious activity going on at the Resident Evil portal...

It seems that this was the reason why all the staff around me worked busy lately. There's something going on tomorrow at 4PM(JST), so we hope you all enjoy it!#REBHFun pic.twitter.com/tiwvlAhTI5 — RESIDENT EVIL/BIOHAZARD PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) February 14, 2022

As Capcom is winding down support for Street Fighter V, having released the final Season 5 character last year and teasing his importance for the future of the series, everything seems to point towards the imminent announcement of Street Fighter VI. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.