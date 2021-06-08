Capcom Dates Their E3 2021 Showcase, Promises Resident Evil and Monster Hunter News

E3 2021 is almost upon us, and the resurgent Capcom will certainly be a part of the festivities. The publisher will deliver their showcase on June 14 and are promising news on Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and more.

Join us for the Capcom showcase at #E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including: 🗯 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

🥚 Monster Hunter Stories 2

🐉 Monster Hunter Rise

🏰 Resident Evil Village 📅 June 14 @ 2:30pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

Capcom’s 2021 E3 showcase will be presided over by esports host Rachel Quirico (aka Seltzer), who’s promising plenty of highlights…

Are you ready to catch up on the latest from Capcom? Hi, I'm Rachel Quirico, aka Seltzer, and I'll be your guide for the Capcom showcase at this year's all-virtual E3. […] I'm super pumped for all the highlights, and I cannot wait to share everything with you soon!

Capcom’s E3 lineup may seem a bit underwhelming, as all the games confirmed have already been released or announced, but I strongly suspect they also have a few surprises up their sleeves. As you may recall, Capcom suffered a ransomware attack late last year, which revealed much of their upcoming slate, including Resident Evil Outrage (said to be a Nintendo-Switch-focused entry in the series), Dragon’s Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, a multiplayer shooter codenamed SHIELD, and more.

While many of the Capcom projects leaked won’t be arriving for years and likely won’t be at E3, there’s a few of them that should be launching within the next 12 to 18 months, so they’re fair game. Also, what’s up with the publisher's promising-looking next-gen sci-fi game Pragmata? It might be time to get a new peek at that. Now, to clarify, I’m not saying any of this stuff will definitely be at Capcom’s E3 showcase. Maybe they really will focus on just the four game’s they’ve mentioned. Fingers crossed that isn’t the case.

Capcom’s E3 showcase drops on June 14 at 2:30pm PT. So, what games are you looking forward to/hoping for?