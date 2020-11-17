Call of the Sea to Launch December 8th on Xbox One & Series S|X According to Microsoft Store

Call of the Sea, the indie adventure game in development at Out of the Blue, will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on December 8th according to Microsoft Store's updated listing. It'll also be launching on Xbox Game Pass for active subscribers.

Weirdly enough, the PC version of Call of the Sea doesn't seem to be available through the Microsoft Store, which means you won't be able to benefit from the usual Xbox Play Anywhere cross-buy program. So far, Call of the Sea is only listed on Steam for PC, and there's no release date there yet. However, there's an official live stream due on Twitch today at 12 pm EST/ 9 am PST, and there will be new PC gameplay; a release date announcement also seems possible.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons Gamescom 2019 Preview – Seasonal Action Adventure

Mark your calendars🗓️for November 17th at 12pm EST / 9am PST for a Call of the Sea PC gameplay stream! Streaming on:

💻https://t.co/B7EPwlICod

⚙️https://t.co/xoYuZBkoK3 pic.twitter.com/LATf4dChAd — Raw Fury (@RawFury) November 9, 2020

Below you'll find the official info shared so far on Call of the Sea.