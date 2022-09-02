Menu
Company

Call of Duty will Stay on PlayStation for ‘Several More Years’ According to Microsoft Letter to Sony

Ule Lopez
Sep 2, 2022
Call of Duty PlayStation

Call of Duty is arguably one of, if not the most lucrative first-person shooter on the market. Regardless of the platforms, one of them will have timed exclusive DLC, like PlayStation getting access to DLC a month early in some of the PS4 games. Anyways, the games’ developer, Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft.

There’s a bit of an update relating to the series’ fate on PlayStation. Back in January, Microsoft agreed to a deal in which Call of Duty would remain accessible on PlayStation consoles for the next several years. As of today, there will be an extension to this deal, going for several years beyond what was already agreed upon.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Microsoft/Activision Deal May Lead to Competition Concerns, Says UK’s CMA

“In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements,” says Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a provided statement.

The biggest note of contention past this is what happens beyond that “several more years.” Theoretically, if desired, Microsoft could make the series exclusive to Xbox and PC. However, the fact that Microsoft is committed to keeping the game on PlayStation beyond the contractual agreement essentially contradicts this line of thinking. Of course, Microsoft can just pull the plug on this Call of Duty deal at any moment, and thus, this is the main concern for Sony and the CMA.

Console exclusivity possibilities depend on whether the Activision Blizzard acquisition even goes through, as that’s still pending. If the deal winds up not going through, things would probably be the same as they are now. The concern being there is certainly founded, as, after Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft, Starfield and Redfall were made into Xbox exclusives.

However it may go, we’ll continue to update as more information relating to Call of Duty’s platform and content availability is released.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order