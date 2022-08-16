Menu
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Offers One-Week Campaign Early Access to All Who Pre-Order

Nathan Birch
Aug 16, 2022
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

While multiplayer is the main event when it comes to CoD games, there are still folks who prefer the single-player campaign. If you’re one of those people, Activision has just announced a rather enticing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus – everybody who puts their money down will get access to the game’s campaign a week early. You can check out a quick pre-order hype trailer, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on what you get for pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2…

"This intel has been verified: Anyone who preorders a digital edition of Modern Warfare 2 will receive early Campaign access in addition to a host of other previously announced rewards. This grants you up to a week to complete the multi-mission, single-player, globe-trotting operation before the full game launches.

As well as gaining early access to the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, there’s free content you can use right now in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. You also get Beta Early Access and content available in Modern Warfare II at launch, just for pre-ordering the game."

Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to receive:

  • Up to one-week early access to the full Modern Warfare II Campaign1.
  • Access to the full game on October 28.
  • Open Beta Early Access2.
  • Final Judgement Bundle3: Immediate access to the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone.

As mentioned, pre-ordering CoD: Modern Warfare 2 will also get you access to the game’s beta, which kicks off on September 16 for PlayStation owners and September 22 for everybody else. You can get more details on the beta here.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in full on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28. A “Call of Duty: Next” event will reveal more details about the game on September 15.

