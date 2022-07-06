Menu
Company

Microsoft + Activision Blizzard Deal Now Under Scrutiny by UK’s CMA

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 6, 2022
Microsoft Activision Blizzard FTC

Today, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has officially opened an inquiry into the planned Microsoft + Activision Blizzard deal, announced earlier this year and worth nearly $70 billion.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

To assist it with this assessment, the CMA invites comments on the transaction from any interested party.

The CMA expects comments from the interested parties (Microsoft and Activision Blizzard) by July 20th at the latest. The UK-based authority will decide whether to open a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation on September 1st.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Xbox Game Pass Adds Multiple Yakuza Titles, Matchpoint Tennis, and More in Early July

On the US side, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been reviewing the case at least since early March, when both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard received a request for additional information and documentary material. A few weeks later, we learned of four US senators (Elizabeth Warren - Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders - Vermont, Cory Booker - New Jersey, and Sheldon Whitehouse - Rhode Island) pushing for the FTC to dig deeper into the deal.

In June, senator Elizabeth Warren publicly shared her response from FTC chair Lina Khan, a notorious critic of big tech.

Thank you for your March 31, 2022 letter to the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC” or
“Commission”) regarding the potential employee impact of the proposed acquisition of
Activision Blizzard, Inc. by Microsoft.

I share your concern that monopsony power in labor markets may enable firms to harm
workers in a host of ways, including through undermining their rights and dignity. Although
antitrust law in recent decades generally has neglected monopsony concerns and harms to
workers, I strongly believe that merger investigations must scrutinize the impact on labor
markets.

Given that Activision disclosed in a March 21, 2022 securities filing that the FTC is conducting a review of the proposed transaction, I am able to confirm that the FTC is
investigating the proposed merger.

Meanwhile, the overwhelming majority of Activision Blizzard shareholders voted in favor of the merger. Two months ago, Microsoft was confident that the acquisition was moving rather quickly considering its size. The company has also recently signed a labor neutrality agreement with the Communications Workers of America, which prompted the CWA to sign a letter backing the deal.

As a reminder, should the deal not go through, Microsoft will have to pay Activision Blizzard 2-3 billion US dollars.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order