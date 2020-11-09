Call of Duty Warzone New PS5 Footage Highlights Solid Performance and More

New Call of Duty Warzone PlayStation 5 gameplay footage has been shared online, showing how the battle royale game runs on the soon to be released next-gen console.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Jackfrags, highlights how the game runs extremely solid on the PlayStation 5. It still lacks any true next-gen feature, but the fast load times will already be more than enough for those who are going to play the game on the console starting this week.

COD Warzone PlayStation 5 gameplay... It works! It runs really well too although I do expect more Next-Gen features to be added in the future. Fast load times and framerates, let's take a look

Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game that's now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game currently supports up to 150 players, different game modes, and more.

Call of Duty Warzone is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.