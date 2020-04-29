Call of Duty: Modern Warfare New Update Brings Armor Satchel, Warzone Tweaks

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is now live on all formats, introducing new features to both the main game and Warzone.

The latest update introduces the Armor Satchel, which increases the number of armor plates that can be carried to eight. These satchels are found inside loot crates.

New item – Armor Satchel – finding one of these allows you to carry up to 8 armor plates instead of 5. These drop on death and can be looted by other players. These do not contain any armor plates by default, only increase the player carry amount. Guaranteed reward upon completing Scavenger contracts (replaces Gas Mask as the guaranteed item)

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update also brings some other tweaks to Warzone, such as adjustments to the speed and sizing of the circle and the return of the cargo truck in Solos.

WARZONE: The ability to view available XP tokens is not visible in the Warzone Menu. This has been fixed.

After being brought back into the match, a player was in a state where they couldn't interact with the team’s loadout drop, and they had the revive prompt on them even though they were alive. This has been fixed

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle

We’ve added the cargo truck back into BR Solos with reduced turning speed, acceleration, and top speed

Moved the scoreboard to be visible in the pause menu

More Warzone fixes introduced by the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update include a fix for an issue preventing players from equipping Armor Plates. Plunder Rating has also been introduced.

Fix for an issue where the After-Action Report was not displaying the total team earnings

Fixed a bug where players were unable to equip Armor Plates while Dead Silence is activated Gas mask will remain rare in loot and purchasable at the Buy Station.

Plunder: Plunder Rating When you finish a match of plunder you’re now given a rating in the form of a coin. Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and more! The more cash your team collected the cooler the coin. Get above 3.5 Million to find out the highest rating!



The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update also brings a variety of other fixes and a playlist update. You can find all the details on Infinity Ward's Official Website.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.