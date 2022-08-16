Menu
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and WoW: Dragonflight November Release Dates May Have Leaked

Nathan Birch
Aug 16, 2022
Activision Blizzard has a busy holiday season ahead of them, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on the way, but aside from MW2, they’ve yet to lock down specific launch dates for any of their upcoming games. Well, it seems Acti-Blizz’s 2022 release dates may have leaked, as a PR calendar was recently posted on Reddit. The image has since been yanked down, but of course, the internet never forgets.

View post on imgur.com

Related Story
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Offers One-Week Campaign Early Access to All Who Pre-Order

As you can see, it seems Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is slated for November 16, only a couple weeks after the launch of Modern Warfare 2 (which is listed under its codename CoD Cortez here). Meanwhile, it seems World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be launching on November 28, with prepatch downloads being available over a month earlier on October 25. Finally, it seems Diablo IV pre-orders may be going live on December 8 during the Game Awards.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, although these dates would certainly make sense logistically. Also, the various WoW Classic: Wrath of the Litch King dates on the calendar have just been officially confirmed, so that may lend this some extra credence.

As for when me might get official confirmation of these dates, Activision has announced a Call of Duty: Next event for September 15, where they promise to share more about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0, including, hopefully, a release date. When we might learn more about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is less certain.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in full on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28. Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will launch on the same platforms, while World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will, as always, be a PC exclusive.

