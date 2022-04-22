Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Season 3 Adds Weapons, Operators, and Kong/Godzilla

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 is set to drop next week, and it’s a big update… literally. In addition to the usual array of new operators, maps, and weapons, Warzone’s new “Operation Monarch” will see King Kong and Godzilla invading the island. That event won’t actually happen until May, but prior to the big boys showing up you'll find a new array of Warzone landmarks hinting at what’s to come. You can check out a cinematic teaser trailer for CoD: Vanguard/Warzone Season 3, below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Getting Round Play and More Story, Cold War Content Planned

And here’s a trailer for the Operation Monarch event…

Here’s the full rundown of everything included in Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Season 3:

Warzone New Points of Interest Dig Site: Located between the Mine and the Ruins, the new Monarch Dig Site Point of Interest provides Operators the opportunity to rummage through abandoned excavation equipment, tents, and massive skeletons for Supply Boxes and other items.

Located between the Mine and the Ruins, the new Monarch Dig Site Point of Interest provides Operators the opportunity to rummage through abandoned excavation equipment, tents, and massive skeletons for Supply Boxes and other items. Updates to Runway, Peak, Lagoon: Only partially constructed for the past two seasons, Caldera’s northern aircraft Runway and its stronghold on the Peak will be fortified by those defending Caldera and its secrets. Meanwhile, the shifting tide on Lagoon will reveal another path to the Lighthouse.

Only partially constructed for the past two seasons, Caldera’s northern aircraft Runway and its stronghold on the Peak will be fortified by those defending Caldera and its secrets. Meanwhile, the shifting tide on Lagoon will reveal another path to the Lighthouse. Operation Monarch: While Operation Monarch won’t begin until around May 11, be on the lookout for signs of large creatures, ancient artifacts, Monarch Research equipment and facilities, and…Well, it won’t take much investigating to see the massive glowing axe jutting out of the ground right near the Resort.

While Operation Monarch won’t begin until around May 11, be on the lookout for signs of large creatures, ancient artifacts, Monarch Research equipment and facilities, and…Well, it won’t take much investigating to see the massive glowing axe jutting out of the ground right near the Resort. New Gulag — Hold: A new Gulag developed by Toys for Bob, this roughly symmetrical arena is based in the belly of a ship moored just off the coast of Caldera, with identical hallways on the perimeter of an otherwise open space. Operation Monarch: Preparations Underway Giant skulls and rebuilt defenses are just two of the many clues towards what will come with Operation Monarch, a special limited-time event featuring the iconic Titans of the Monsterverse, Godzilla and Kong. Along with bringing two of the largest stars in movie history to Call of Duty, Operation Monarch will introduce a new game mode for Quads based on several classic experiences with a titan-sized twist. While Operation Monarch won’t begin until 9 AM PT May 11, be on the lookout for the presence of ancient artifacts, Monarch Research equipment and tents, as well as…well, it won’t take much investigating to see the massive glowing axe jutting out of the ground right near the Resort.

Vanguard Multiplayer Mayhem (Launch): This 1950s movie set is built for fast-paced combat. Move quickly and take center stage in this small-scale replica of a bustling metropolis featuring multiple destructible elements throughout. Get ready for your close-up and plenty of lights, cameras, and action!

This 1950s movie set is built for fast-paced combat. Move quickly and take center stage in this small-scale replica of a bustling metropolis featuring multiple destructible elements throughout. Get ready for your close-up and plenty of lights, cameras, and action! Sphere (In-Season): A hidden weapons lab is found beneath the façade of a coal mine. This small-sized map is brimming with secrets, featuring dual layers that use plenty of interior space to facilitate fast-paced close-quarters-combat opportunities.

A hidden weapons lab is found beneath the façade of a coal mine. This small-sized map is brimming with secrets, featuring dual layers that use plenty of interior space to facilitate fast-paced close-quarters-combat opportunities. New Equipment -- Trophy System: Designed as a prototypical version of a modern portable defense tool, the Trophy System will be a new Field Upgrade in Vanguard Multiplayer this season. It neutralizes Frag Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and No. 69 Stun Grenades thrown in proximity to the Trophy System. Unlike previous seasons, the Trophy System will be available for immediate use for all Vanguard players, with no Battle Pass progress required.

Call of Duty from Sledgehammer Reportedly Eyeing 2025 Despite Poor Reaction to Vanguard

Vanguard and Warzone Content Operators Mateo Hernandez (Launch) - Sniper. Tail gunner. A hero for his community. As a first-generation American, Mateo fought in the Pacific as an aerial machine-gun Operator. After serving, he continued to set precedent for his fellow Operators, being a champion for those fighting injustice and protecting the innocent in his home State.

- Sniper. Tail gunner. A hero for his community. As a first-generation American, Mateo fought in the Pacific as an aerial machine-gun Operator. After serving, he continued to set precedent for his fellow Operators, being a champion for those fighting injustice and protecting the innocent in his home State. Florence Carter (In-Season) - If Mateo is the top gunner for this task force, then Florence is the unparalleled ace pilot. Born and raised in Alabama, Florence was determined to never give up on her childhood dream and rose to become one of the best rescue helicopter pilots across all S.O.T.F. groups. Her abilities in close-quarters combat are second only to her talent and passion for ruling the skies.

- If Mateo is the top gunner for this task force, then Florence is the unparalleled ace pilot. Born and raised in Alabama, Florence was determined to never give up on her childhood dream and rose to become one of the best rescue helicopter pilots across all S.O.T.F. groups. Her abilities in close-quarters combat are second only to her talent and passion for ruling the skies. Kim Tae Young (Mid-Season) - Nobody knows who is behind the mask of Kim Tae Young. Trained by her mother, this unknown vigilante is known for her fighting spirit much like the fabled Dokkaebi, a mythical creature whose face is sculpted into her facial protection. Fearless in close combat, Kim Tae Young is a local hero who will lend her skills to this new task force later this season. Weapons M1916: Marksman Rifle (Launch) - A semi-automatic rifle with a combination of power and fire rate. Impressive at any range in the hands of a capable marksman.

- A semi-automatic rifle with a combination of power and fire rate. Impressive at any range in the hands of a capable marksman. Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle (Launch) - Accurate and reliable with best-in-class fire rate, this AR can be outfitted to exceed in CQC or long-range combat scenarios.

- Accurate and reliable with best-in-class fire rate, this AR can be outfitted to exceed in CQC or long-range combat scenarios. Sledgehammer: Melee (In-Season) - The pride and joy of a certain game development studio, the Sledgehammer is a force to be reckoned with in hand-to-hand combat situations. During the season, be on the lookout for a new melee-based challenge that can unlock this new Secondary Weapon, along with a new Store Bundle that will feature this bludgeoning tool.

- The pride and joy of a certain game development studio, the Sledgehammer is a force to be reckoned with in hand-to-hand combat situations. During the season, be on the lookout for a new melee-based challenge that can unlock this new Secondary Weapon, along with a new Store Bundle that will feature this bludgeoning tool. H4 Blixen: SMG (Mid-Season) - Little is known of this blowback SMG except that it seems to use a 9 x 19 mm cartridge and shares some design techniques with the Sten and PPSh-41… Zombies As with previous seasons of Vanguard, Zombies players can expect to equip the newest Battle Pass weapons in your Zombies Loadout, as well as complete 20 new Zombies Season Challenges featuring unique Calling Card & XP bonus rewards. You can also earn the KG M40 and Whitley weapons from Season Two via new Weapon Unlock Challenges in Zombies, available right after this latest patch.

The Zombies update may seem a bit paltry, but Treyarch is promising bigger updates in the future, including the return of traditional round-based play. Activision is warning that console downloads for Season 3 will be larger than usual, but that the footprint for Vanguard and Warzone will ultimately be reduced once said download is finished. Having a hard time keeping all the upcoming content straight in your mind? Here’s a handy-dandy infographic.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Call of Duty Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Season 3 kicks off on April 27.