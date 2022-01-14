Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Fixes Promised as Player Patience Grows Thin

Things haven’t been going smoothly for the usually-reliable money-printing Call of Duty franchise lately. Response to the new Call of Duty: Vanguard has been muted, with launch sales being down 40 percent, and the new Warzone Pacific map Caldera has issues of its own. Both games have been stricken with a variety of frustrating bugs and issues, and with fans’ patience growing thin, Activision has issued a statement promising to fix a variety of issues…

We wanted to take a minute to talk about fixing the game. We hear you, and we feel your frustrations. Our teams are hard at work addressing the issues that are being experienced across Vanguard, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. Updates are being deployed as quickly as possible. We want everyone to have a seamless experience no matter which game, game mode, or platform you play on. Your feedback is a critical part of our development process to make our games the best they can be. Stay posted for real-time updates. Known Issues Being Worked on (Warzone) Console Performance - We are continuing to investigate various performance-related issues on box Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Invisible Skins - We are aware of the reports that certain skins are appearing invisible in Warzone.

Buy Stations - Working on a fix to solve where some players are experiencing freezes when attempting to access a Buy Station. Known Issues Being Worked on (Vanguard) Weapons & Equipment - Shotgun nerfs and smoke reduction on incendiary rounds.

Killstreaks - Working on issues with Attack Dogs including challenge tracking and Perk collection.

Perks - Fixes for Cold-Blooded and High Alert bugs, and a buff for High Alert.

Modes - Improving diversity in map rotation and accuracy of Quick Play filters.

Matchmaking - Investigating a party-disconnect issue where players are kicked from party post-match.

Zombies - Dedicated server pause for solo and single-player private matches. Fixes for the seasonal challenge "Executioner" not progressing.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Call of Duty Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.