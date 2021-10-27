Call of Duty: Vanguard Install Size Should Be Smaller Thanks to Streaming Tech

Call of Duty: Vanguard is almost upon us, given its planned global release date of November 5th, and there's good news for those worried about the install size of the game after the absolutely huge hard drive space occupied by last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. According to the official Twitter account, the usage of a new on-demand texture streaming tech will ensure that the install size will be far smaller compared to recent franchise installments.

Good news for hard drives everywhere: Call of Duty: Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous Call of Duty releases. New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space.

Recently, Activision also revealed it's planning to use a kernel-level anti-cheat system called Ricochet to better combat cheaters in this next Call of Duty game, given how they've been plaguing both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on the PC platform.

