Call of Duty: Vanguard Is Another Big Download on Next-Gen, Could Balloon Much Larger

Call of Duty: Vanguard was finally officially unveiled yesterday, so now we move onto other pressing questions, such as… just how much room will you have to make on your overstuffed SSDs to play the game? Call of Duty game have gained a reputation for bloated downloads in recent years, particularly once you download Warzone and all the DLC and extras.

Well, the Microsoft Store has revealed some provisional file sizes for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and for the standalone version, it’s about in line with what we saw with last year’s Black Ops Cold War – the last-gen version will weigh in at around 75 GB and the Xbox Series X version is 95 GB. Big downloads, but again, not unprecedented. Of course, things could really balloon once you add all the extras – the Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle weighs in at 270 GB. How exactly that number is arrived at is unclear, but the bundle includes both last and current-gen versions of the game and five seasonal content packs. Whether that 270 GB figure also includes Warzone is unknown. Of course, all these file sizes could change in the future, but needless to say, if you’re looking for the full Vanguard experience, you’re probably going to need to do some SSD cleanup.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Fully Revealed via Warzone, November Release Date Locked In

Haven’t been keeping up with Call of Duty: Vanguard? You can check out the game’s debut trailer here and a quick official description, below.

Vanguard delivers the complete package to Call of Duty fans across Campaign, online Multiplayer and Zombies co-operative modes. Players will witness the origins of Special Forces as they change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a sprawling World War II narrative campaign spanning the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. Multiplayer features 20 maps on day one at launch. While Zombies fans will experience a signature undead gameplay experience, marking a franchise-first Zombies crossover for Call of Duty.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard marches onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5.