  ⋮  

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Giveaway – Try 2021’s COD Before Launch

By Alessio Palumbo
Submit
Call of Duty Vanguard Beta

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta begins today with early access on PlayStation consoles, and we've got fifty-one codes to give away! Be quick, as they probably won't last long.

To clarify, these codes aren't PlayStation specific and can instead be redeemed for any platform. That said, if you want to play in this weekend's test, you'll have to redeem your code on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Otherwise, PC and Xbox users will join the fray on September 16th.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta PC System Requirements Detailed

Once you've grabbed your Call of Duty Vanguard beta code from the Gleam box below, follow these instructions to convert it into a usable key for your preferred platform.

  • Redeem here: callofduty.com/betaredeem 
  • They’ll need to be logged in to their Activision account to enter their Early Access code. If they don't have an Activision account, they can create a free one.
  • Once your Early Access code is successfully redeemed, they’ll be taken to a success page confirming their registration for Early Access.
  • Before the Beta begins, registered players will receive an Early Access Beta Token via email. This token can only be used on the platform chosen when the Early Access code was redeemed.

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Giveaway

The following modes and maps will be playable in the Call of Duty Vanguard beta.

Patrol

Capture and hold the moving zone to earn points for your team.

Call of Duty veterans can think of Patrol as Hardpoint with a “Patrol Zone” that moves along the map rather than changing positions every minute. However, this brand-new mode is more than just a Hardpoint variant, especially when discussing its meta (most effective tactics available).

Patrol pits two teams against each other in a fight for a single “Patrol Zone,” a scoring zone indicated with a bright circular beam of light on the ground, several downwards-facing chevrons, and a “Capture” icon on the HUD and in-game world that is initially locked at the start of the match.

In addition to Patrol, these modes are also available in the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta:

Team Deathmatch

Use teamwork to eliminate players on the opposing team. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

Domination

Capture and defend the designated position to gain points

Kill Confirmed

Recover dog tags to score for your team and deny enemy scores.

Maps of the Beta

During the Beta’s first weekend, the following maps can be played on across all modes except Champion Hill (which has its own arena):

  • Hotel Royal
  • Gavutu
  • Red Star

Products mentioned in this post

Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
USD 59.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related