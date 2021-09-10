Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Giveaway – Try 2021’s COD Before Launch

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta begins today with early access on PlayStation consoles, and we've got fifty-one codes to give away! Be quick, as they probably won't last long.

To clarify, these codes aren't PlayStation specific and can instead be redeemed for any platform. That said, if you want to play in this weekend's test, you'll have to redeem your code on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Otherwise, PC and Xbox users will join the fray on September 16th.

Once you've grabbed your Call of Duty Vanguard beta code from the Gleam box below, follow these instructions to convert it into a usable key for your preferred platform.

Redeem here: callofduty.com/betaredeem

They’ll need to be logged in to their Activision account to enter their Early Access code. If they don't have an Activision account, they can create a free one. Once your Early Access code is successfully redeemed, they’ll be taken to a success page confirming their registration for Early Access.

Once your Early Access code is successfully redeemed, they’ll be taken to a success page confirming their registration for Early Access. Before the Beta begins, registered players will receive an Early Access Beta Token via email. This token can only be used on the platform chosen when the Early Access code was redeemed.

The following modes and maps will be playable in the Call of Duty Vanguard beta.