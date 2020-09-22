Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 6 Dated, Map Changes and Operators Teased

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 6 officially drops next week, and Activision has dropped a new cinematic trailer teasing some of the new content. As previously rumored, it seems Warzone’s Verdansk map will be adding an underground network as subway tunnels, and we also get a first peek at new operators Nikolai and Farah. Check out the new trailer for yourself, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about our two new Season 6 operators:

Farah The founder and Commander of the Urzikstani Liberation Force, Farah, grew up a fighter after surviving imprisonment by Roman Barkov. She’s an exceptional soldier and leader that’s known a lifetime of war. Her skills have been further honed with additional training with the SAS, and she’s led dangerous missions to fight off Al-Qatala forces and other regimes stationed in her country. Following the events of Campaign, Farah joins the Chimera of the Allegiance reuniting with Iskra, a former scout of hers. Farah is instantly unlocked at Tier 0 of the Season Six Battle Pass. In addition to Farah’s base skin, players can earn additional skins and other rewards by completing her Operator Missions. Nikolai Nikolai is the leader of the Chimera, a PMC within the Allegiance. A long-time friend to Captain Price, Nikolai initially worked with Price, Kamarov, and Kate Laswell to build the Armistice to stop the rise of a new AQ. After the Armisitice collapse, Nikolai now takes the battle in his own hands to stop Zakhaev Nikolai is a Russian patriot at heart with a deep love for his country only matched by his love for weaponry. He’s known as a fixer and can acquire most anything. Despite his murky background, he’ll always choose what’s right when it counts. Nikolai can be unlocked at Tier 100 of the Season Six Battle Pass. Players can complete Operator Missions to earn additional skins for Nikolai and other rewards.

Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 6 will come with the usual battle pass, which will include 100 tiers of stuff, including 1300 Call of Duty points.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 6 kicks off on September 29.