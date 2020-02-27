Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Battle Royale May Release On March 3rd – Rumor

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone battle royale mode may be released next week, according to a few hints provided by the game itself.

As spotted by Call of Duty Warzone news, the new Bazaar map features a blank map with the March 3rd date beneath. Additionally, the Piccadilly map features a fictional poster which also shows the March 3rd date.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Coming to PC via Steam on March 13th

On the new Bazaar map, there seems to be a blank map with the date 03/03 featured underneath. 🧐 Could this be a hint at the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eGt1k83pwX — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 26, 2020

Hmm... Could this be a hint towards the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 "Warbeast - in cinemas from March 3rd." 👀 This was spotted underground in the Piccadilly map. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/bxtpDBXKyF — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 21, 2020

With the date appearing twice in the game, it is unlikely that it is just a coincidence. Ten days ago, a reliable source suggested that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone was a few weeks away, and an early-March release is likely.

As Activion has yet to confirm the release date, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt. If Warzone is indeed releasing on March 3rd, an announcement should be coming very soon, so it shouldn't take too long to know if the battle royale mode is coming next week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available in all regions on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Warzone release has yet to be dated.