Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Out Now, Battle Royale Mode Teased

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s second full season of new content drops today, and there’s a lot to dig into. Some Season 2 details leaked yesterday, but now we have full official details on the new Season 2 maps, limited-time modes, battle pass, and more. Check out a trailer for Modern Warfare Season 2 below.

Interestingly, following the Season 2 update, the game’s main menu now features a mysterious blacked-out “classified” section teasing a new game type in addition to the single-player campaign, multiplayer, and co-op. The speculation going around is that Modern Warfare’s rumored battle royale mode is coming soon. The new Season 2 intro cinematic certainly hints large-scale battles are on the way (check it out below).

Activision Is Planning to Reveal Several Remasters in 2020, According to CEO

The following four maps are available as of today. A fifth standard multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout, will be available mid-season:

Rust – Standard Multiplayer and Gunfight: The classic map returns! A small map for fast-paced combat, Rust brings the battle to an oil yard in the middle of the desert. The site of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign mission, “Endgame”, may be just that for players who don’t learn the tricks to master this arid field of play. Utilize the environment for cover and grab the high ground and low ground to take advantage of your enemies.

The classic map returns! A small map for fast-paced combat, Rust brings the battle to an oil yard in the middle of the desert. The site of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign mission, “Endgame”, may be just that for players who don’t learn the tricks to master this arid field of play. Utilize the environment for cover and grab the high ground and low ground to take advantage of your enemies. Atlas Superstore – Standard Multiplayer: Go shopping in Atlas Superstore, a new Multiplayer map that takes place in a supercenter warehouse that has been taken over by Al-Qatala forces. Battle in dense lanes of traffic, over fallen shelving, and throughout the shipping, receiving, and employee-only areas. Clean up on aisle six!

Go shopping in Atlas Superstore, a new Multiplayer map that takes place in a supercenter warehouse that has been taken over by Al-Qatala forces. Battle in dense lanes of traffic, over fallen shelving, and throughout the shipping, receiving, and employee-only areas. Clean up on aisle six! Zhokov Boneyard – Ground War: A resting place for discarded airplane parts, Zhokov Boneyard is a Ground War map in Verdansk. Traipse through this airplane junk yard and avoid the turbulence of the enemy team while capturing your objectives.

A resting place for discarded airplane parts, Zhokov Boneyard is a Ground War map in Verdansk. Traipse through this airplane junk yard and avoid the turbulence of the enemy team while capturing your objectives. Bazaar – Gunfight: A tightly contained cross-section of the streets of Urzikstan is turned into a battleground in Bazaar. Experience the tension-filled Gunfight while navigating a new zone of combat. The randomized Gunfight loadouts all have a chance to shine as the maps symmetrical layout offers opportunities for big moments and epic plays.

Here are the new and returning limited-time modes you can jump into today:

Gunfight Tournaments - Enter this single elimination 2v2 firefight and battle to earn rewards. 32 teams will enter, but only one can be crowned Gunfight Tournament champion. Gunfight Tournaments will be live for a limited time.

- Enter this single elimination 2v2 firefight and battle to earn rewards. 32 teams will enter, but only one can be crowned Gunfight Tournament champion. Gunfight Tournaments will be live for a limited time. Call of Duty League Ruleset Playlist - Fight like the pros in this Call of Duty League ruleset playlist. In this playlist, the settings and available weapons, maps, and modes have been altered, so you can battle like the best of ‘em. Get a look at the complete Call of Duty League ruleset here, then jump into the playlist.

And here are the modes coming later in the season:

Demolition - Similar to Search and Destroy, this respawn mode pits two teams against each other with the objective of attacking or destroying bomb sites. The attacking team must destroy both bomb sites within the time limit to win the round. Decimating one bomb site adds to your time. Destroy, defend, and be mindful of explosives in Demolition.

- Similar to Search and Destroy, this respawn mode pits two teams against each other with the objective of attacking or destroying bomb sites. The attacking team must destroy both bomb sites within the time limit to win the round. Decimating one bomb site adds to your time. Destroy, defend, and be mindful of explosives in Demolition. Infected Ground War - An outbreak has occurred in Ground War. Join up with your fellow Survivors to hold off the Infected horde until the time expires. Infected players will have limited loadouts but increased movement abilities, so be wary of their crafty play. If you do get infected, attack with the horde to assault and takedown any remaining Survivors in a large-scale match of Infected.

- An outbreak has occurred in Ground War. Join up with your fellow Survivors to hold off the Infected horde until the time expires. Infected players will have limited loadouts but increased movement abilities, so be wary of their crafty play. If you do get infected, attack with the horde to assault and takedown any remaining Survivors in a large-scale match of Infected. NVG Reinforce - Battle under the cover of darkness in the NVG Reinforce playlist. Reinforce is a hybrid objective mode that blends elements of Domination with Search & Destroy.

Of course, Season 2 will be accompanied by its own battle pass. Buy into the paid tier and you’ll immediately get the Simon “Ghost” Riley Operator skin, then can grind through an additional 100 tiers, which will reward you with more Operator skins, weapon blueprints, XP, Call of Duty Points, and more. The Season 2 Battle Pass will set you back 1000 COD Points, or around $10, or you can buy the Battle Pass Bundle, which includes 20 Tier skips, for 2400 COD Points. The full battle pass includes 1300 COD Points, so if you don’t buy the bundle, you’ll actually get 300 CP back in the end. You can check out a trailer for the battle pass, below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. You can get the full patch notes for this latest update, right here.