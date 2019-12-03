Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first full season of new content drops today, and there’s a lot to dive into. The update offers up multiple maps, including three new battlegrounds for both traditional 5v5 multiplayer and 2v2 gunfight mode, and an additional Ground War location. There are also new modes, weapons, co-op Spec Ops challenges, and more! Check out a trailer for Modern Warfare Season 1 below.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new maps included in Modern Warfare Season 1:

Crash (Multiplayer Map): The iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map has returned with all the flanking routes and action-packed rooftop encounters you remember.

Vacant (Multiplayer Map): An abandoned office, previously visited in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, leads to intense interior combat across the complex.

Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight Map): The classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map where fast and frenetic action reigns supreme.

Port (Ground War Map): Battle across massive shipping crates, cranes, buildings and streets in this unique Ground War map experience.

Cargo (Gunfight Map): An open-roof storage vessel for shipping containers, on docks of London.

Atrium (Gunfight Map): The centerpiece of a Verdansk palace, still intact despite the conflict raging nearby.

Additional Maps: Look for additional multiplayer maps as Season 1 progresses.

And here’s how the new modes are described:

Reinforce (Multiplayer Mode): A hybrid of Dom and S&D, a single-life mode with both teams competing for control of three flags.

On Site Procurement (O.S.P.) (Gunfight Mode): A tactically rich 2v2 mode with a twist: Begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.

Infected (Multiplayer Mode): It’s hunt or be hunted in this survival party game mode!

If you want to know about everything included in Modern Warfare Season 1, you can check out our previous post on the subject, right here. All the Season 1 content is free, as Activision and Infinity Ward have done away with the traditional Call of Duty season pass system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.