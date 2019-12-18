Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Is the Most Played of This Console Generation

After breaking multiple sales records in the first three days since its release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now officially has the franchise's most played multiplayer of this console generation when accounting for the first fifty days post-launch, according to a press release just issued by Activision. Previous Call of Duty iterations were surpassed in hours played, hours per player and average daily players; there have been 500 million multiplayer hours played and nearly 300 million multiplayer matches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has now sold-through for over $1 billion globally. The game is also the top-selling premium title released in the United States this year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 Drops Today, Adds New Ground War and MP Maps, More

Byron Beede, executive vice president and general manager for Call of Duty at Activision, stated:

The momentum for Modern Warfare from day one has been incredible. Players are having a great time and are continuing to engage across the multiplayer experience at the highest level in years. We’re also seeing new franchise highs for this console generation in hours played, hours per player and average daily players. It’s great to see the fan response to the hard work from our development teams led by Infinity Ward. Players are having a great time, and there’s much more to come as we continue to deliver new content.

Patrick Kelly, co-studio head and creative director for developer Infinity Ward, added:

We’re bringing our players together to play across all platforms and that continues today with a new wave of content coming to everyone for free. Starting today Vacant and Shipment are in full multiplayer rotation. Players can also jump into new Gunfight maps, play a new Special Ops mission and play fun new modes, starting with Cranked.

Today, developer Infinity Ward is also adding the following content for free:

Two new multiplayer maps: Vacant, Shipment

Two Gunfight maps

New Special Ops missions

New, multiplayer game mode