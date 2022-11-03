Menu
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Update 1.08 Inbound as Patch Has Been Added to PlayStation Database

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 3, 2022, 09:12 AM EDT
Modern Warfare II update 1.08

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Update 1.08 has been added to the PlayStation Database, suggesting that players will soon receive a new patch.

The new addition was spotted by ‘PlayStation Game Size’ on Twitter some hours ago. No further details about the contents of this update have been shared just yet, but we’re likely looking at a minor update before the arrival of season 1.

As is common with smaller patches, this upcoming update will likely address crashing and performance issues across all platforms. In addition, the update will probably improve the game’s performance and fix reported bugs.

We’ll update you as soon as more information about this new update comes in. For now, stay tuned.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available worldwide now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4,  Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. As reported earlier, the game managed to harvest $800 million in just three days, setting a new entertainment record for this year.

"Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them,” said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO.

Want to know more about the game’s campaign? Be sure to read our full review. Down below we’ve included a short paragraph from Kai Powell’s campaign piece.

As is common for the yearly campaigns for Call of Duty, Modern Warfare II is filled with setpieces that make the shooting gallery more than simply walking through dimly lit corridors and dropping enemies that pop out from around corners. The problem with Modern Warfare II is that many of these moments feel all too familiar from what was in prior games and merely try to emulate those highs from when story missions like All Ghillied Up or The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday. For the former, players take the role of Gaz while working together with Captain Price to infiltrate a Spanish drug front. Donning a ghillie suit and focusing on stealth, this level is a much slower change of pace to the frantic firefights of prior missions but that pacing winds up feeling as though there’s no sense of urgency. The most iconic moment during the gameplay comes down to having to low crawl through weedy overgrowth and lie in wait as patrols pass by.

