Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Free Multiplayer Weekend to Kick Off Next Month, It Has Been Claimed

The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II free multiplayer weekend is said to start next month.

This info comes from reputable leaker Tom Henderson via Insider-Gaming, who writes that he has heard from sources that Activision plans to kick off the first multiplayer weekend for Modern Warfare II on December 15 – a little more than three weeks from now. In addition, it has been said that the game’s Season 1 mid-season update will release a day before that on December 14. The free multiplayer weekend will reportedly run through December 19.

No further details about this first free weekend were provided, but Henderson does write that sources have also said that Activision is planning to release a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on December 6. Whether this rumored patch will add new content is unknown at this point.

As always with these kinds of rumors, take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. On the other hand, Henderson has quite the track record when it comes to leaks, especially those related to Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. As covered earlier, the shooter has been doing amazingly well with initial sales surpassing $1 billion globally, and setting a new franchise record.

“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world”, said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard. “I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before.”