Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sales Surpass $1 Billion Globally in Just 10 Days, Beating Blacks Ops II Sales Record

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 7, 2022, 09:59 AM EST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sales

Global Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II sales have surpassed $1 billion, Activision-Blizzard has announced.

Last week we reported that the latest entry in the popular franchise harvested over 800 million USD in three days after launch, and publisher Activision-Blizzard has now released a new press release, stating that Modern Warfare II has beaten the previous sales record set by Black Ops II in 2012. For reference, it took Black Ops II 15 days to cross the $1 billion mark. In addition to becoming the fastest-selling entry in the Call of Duty series, the publisher now also writes that player engagement keeps soaring as players have played more than 200 million hours and over 1 billion matches across all platforms in the first 10 days.

“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world”,  said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard. “I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before.”

General Manager Johanna Faries added, “The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community. “

“As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

