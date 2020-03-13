Call of Duty League Switches All Live Events to Online-Only Due to COVID-19

The Call of Duty League announced to have canceled all scheduled live events due to the ever-growing COVID-19 concerns. These will all take place as online-only events for the time being.

After careful review and working in close collaboration with our teams, we are shifting all currently scheduled 2020 Call of Duty League live events to online-only competition, effective immediately. For details on previously ticketed events, please visit host team websites and follow their social channels.

The new online-only matches will be broadcast live to fans. Dates will be announced shortly, along with tune-in details.

Call of Duty League has seen firsthand the power of our live events in our inaugural season, and will return to city-based competition in front of live audiences as soon as it is safe and logistically possible.

In the interim, Call of Duty League is confident it will continue to deliver fans what they want: amazing competition between the best players, competing at the highest level, for the right to be considered the greatest team on earth.