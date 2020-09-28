Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Confirmed, Full Reveal Coming This Week

Activision and Treyarch began showing off Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War a few weeks ago, but they remained very quiet on one key component of the game – Zombies. They wouldn’t even confirm the mode was shambling back, even though we knew it was. Well, Treyarch has broken their silence, posting the following Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies tease to Twitter.

So, what can we glean from this teaser? Well, Treyarch says a “new Zombies story” is coming our way, so does that mean they’ll be resetting the Zombies canon again? The red streaks on the left side of the picture include some hidden imagery, including what appears to be the symbol for the “Juggernog” perk, confirming various classic perks are returning. That’s about as deep as I’m able to go, but I’m sure superfans will find even more Easter eggs.

Fans also managed to uncover a short teaser trailer for Cold War Zombies by solving one of Treyarch’s trademark Easter egg hunts. Check it out, below.

Last week reliable Call of Duty leaker TheGamingRevolution dished the dirt on Cold War Zombies, including details on a number of maps we can expect. These include two takes of the original Nacht der Untoten Zombies map – a more traditional version and an expanded one called Die Maschine, which includes new areas outside the bunker. Other maps reportedly include one set in Berlin (likely a remake of Kino der Toten), one codenamed Giant (probably a remake of Der Riese), a possibly version of TranZit. You can get some more potential details about Cold War Zombies here, or via TheGamingRevolution YouTube channel.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13. Zombies mode will officially be unveiled this Wednesday (September 30).