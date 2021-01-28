Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War “Firebase Z” Trailer Unleashes the Undead on Vietnam

Activision and Treyarch kicked off a new round of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 content a couple weeks back, which includes an all-new map/mission for Zombies mode. Following Die Maschine, the new Firebase Z mission relocates the action to the jungles of Vietnam and serves up some gruesome new zombie types. Check out a trailer for Firebase Z, below.

Looks like another zombie-splattering good time. Here’s a bit more detail about Firebase Z:

With the site of Projekt Endstation destroyed after investigating the Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, the Requiem response team led by Grigori Weaver now turns its attention to the latest outbreak site, codenamed Firebase Z. Requiem's next mission brings them deep into the jungles of Vietnam. Under the direction of Grigori Weaver, the team must uncover the secrets of Outpost 25 and face the threat that "lives" within to save Samantha Maxis.

As mentioned, Treyarch recently “reloaded” Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One with a variety of new content, which will continue rolling out over the next couple weeks. You can get more details on that here. Haven’t given Cold War a try yet? Wccftech’s Chris Wray found it to be a solid, if somewhat uneven, shooter in his full review…

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is as close to classic CoD as you're likely to find in recent years, for better or for worse. The campaign does branch out a little, offering you side-missions that are unlocked through evidence gathering, which is fun, although it has way too many throwaway 'features'. Multiplayer, and the zombie mode, are both very enjoyable to play, however, there's no doubt that the multiplayer is seriously lacking in maps. All in all, this is still a strong FPS and one what will keep fans coming back for more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Firebase Z Zombies update shambles our way on February 4.