CoD: Black Ops Cold War Adding MP and Zombies Maps, a New Operator, More in Coming Weeks

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 dropped last month, but much like they did with Modern Warfare, Activision is “reloading” the season a variety of additional content. This includes a new Operator (Zenya), two multiplayer maps (Sanatorium and Express), a Zombies map and mode, and more. You can check out a roadmap for the new CoD: Black Ops Cold War content, which will be released over the next two or three weeks.

Here’s an official rundown on the new Season 1 content:

Multiplayer New Operator Zenya (January 21) - NATO gains another badass Operator for their ranks, as Zeyna Ossou, last seen alongside Bulldozer and Russel Adler at The Pines mall to take down Stitch, will be available for deployment next week. This Senegal-born DGSE Mobility and Heavy Weapons specialist has been a motorhead for as long as she can remember. Growing up around the garages of her rally driver father, she jokes that she has gasoline in her veins. Although she is a risk-taker and a bit of a wild card during infiltrations, Zeyna’s colleagues know her to be the one you want at the tip of the spear. New Multiplayer Maps Sanatorium (Live Now) - Ten squads of four will head up to the Ural Plains to fight over objectives and vehicles on land, sea, and air. Low wooded hills provide cover for squads to gain reconnaissance over the roughly circular-shaped main “hotel”: a concrete, brutalist architectural behemoth flanked by lakeside structures and a large wooden dock. With links to secret testing within State Sanatorium U-23, notes found within the grounds of this sprawling complex indicate a conditioning trial known as Project Golova.

Zombies New Mode Cranked (Live Now) - Today, “Die Maschine” gets its newest limited-time mode – both literally and figuratively. In Cranked, you’ll have to keep one eye on the countdown timer, and the other on your zombie-killing: spend too long without an undead takedown and you’ll explode! There’s no time to lose as your survival depends on frantic, terror-filled takedowns where the only respite is the Cranked Timer power-up, granting a brief breather before the carnage continues. New Zombies Map Firebase Z (February 4) - With the site of “Projekt Endstation” destroyed after investigating the Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, the Requiem response team led by Grigori Weaver now turns its attention to the latest outbreak site, codenamed “Firebase Z.” New Onslaught Maps (PlayStation Exclusive) Raid (Live Now) and Express (Feb. 4) - PlayStation members of Requiem will face a new challenge on the legendary Multiplayer map Raid, starting today. And on Feb. 4, Express will also join the map list when it makes its Onslaught debut. Go for Gold as you keep up with the Dark Aether Orb, which will shift to different areas of Raid’s swank Los Angeles mansion as the zombie horde becomes more fearsome. Earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold rankings by destroying enough Elites, and you’ll unlock some exclusive rewards. You might even discover some new Dark Aether intel along the way...

Haven’t tried out CoD: Black Ops Cold War's new Zombies mode yet? The mode is free to play until January 21. Both Cold War and Warzone are also going to have a double XP weekend (January 15 through January 19).

CoD: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.